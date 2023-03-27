India’s favorite indie band “When Chai Met Toast” release their latest single, Sushi Song, with IndieA records

New Delhi (India), March 24: When Chai Met Toast and Richard Wilkinson have teamed up to bring us their latest single, “Sushi song,” a mesmerizing track that takes listeners on a journey through a vibrant world of love, adventure, and discovery. The band’s raw, honest, and deeply rooted musical style shines through in their uplifting and energetic songs, that is sure to delight fans of independent music.

Sushi Song is the first from the upcoming 4-song EP titled ‘LYTS’. “Sushi Song” is a celebration of the joy of exploring new places and experiencing new things with someone special. The lyrics, penned by When Chai Met Toast, paint a vivid picture of two lovers embarking on an exciting adventure together. From eating sushi under the moon to climbing Mount Fuji at sunrise, the song captures the magic and excitement of travel and discovery.

The music, composed and produced by When Chai Met Toast and Richard Wilkinson, is a fusion of acoustic and electronic elements that creates a delightful and infectious sound. Richard Wilkinson’s expert mixing skills and the attention to detail of recording engineers Richard Wilkinson and Connor Panayi shine through in the song’s pristine sound quality.

Click here to check out the song- https://youtu.be/-qsnDCsRCRU

*Talking about their latest release and collaboration with IndieA Records, the band shared*, “In 2022, we realised our long standing dream of recording an EP with a producer based in the UK—at one of the most historic studios in London. Sushi Song is the first off of the 4-song EP titled ‘LYTS’, with the other songs releasing soon after. We’re very excited about collaborating with IndieA Records for this release. Being in the independent space all this while, it’s great to have a larger team of people who equally love the music backing us. It’s great to be part of a roster that has released some of our favourite independent music in the country. This song is a celebration of the joy of travel, discovery, and love, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

Recorded at RAK Studios London and 212 Studios London, and mastered by Vivek Thomas at VTP Studios, “Sushi Song” is a testament to the talent and creativity of When Chai Met Toast and Richard Wilkinson. This track is sure to become a fan favorite and solidify their position as flagbearers of indie music.

Universal Music India launched IndieA Records, a new platform for country’s independent music artists to showcase their talent to a wider discerning audience. An artist-first platform, IndieA Records is dedicated to actively discovering a wide range of music from independent artists across all genres and languages and bringing their work to a wider, more discerning audience through strategic partnerships & distinctive marketing. The label’s inception came with a rise in the independent music scene in India, which has seen a surging shift in music consumption habits and listener preferences in recent years. IndieA Records is in the process of banking an enviable repertoire of fresh indie music from both established and emerging artists. The songs will be promoted differently through intimate on-ground events and live gigs, strategically targeted to relevant audiences who have an affinity for such varied indie music.

