India’s fastest growing bath brand ‘Essel’ launches new range of bathroom vanities & coloured faucets

New Delhi (India), December 30: With a legacy of over 25 years, leading bath brand ‘Essel’ recently launched its unique range of bathroom vanities & faucets in varied colours at Hotel Park Plaza in Chandigarh. The exclusive event hosted over 150 dealers and distributors across Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Jammu.

Founded in 1998 by three highly ambitious people, Mr Udey Kumar, Mr Sameer Malhotra and Mr Vinod Kumar, Essel aims to expand its horizons further and will host similar networking meet in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh before the end of this financial year.

With a vision to create a robust network of channel partners across the country & grow as the most trusted brand, Essel has roped in Mr Mrigendra Singh Kushan as the Vice President of the business. Sharing his thoughts on Mr Kushan’s appointment and extensive expertise, Essel’s Director, Sameer Malhotra, said, “I am confident that Mr Kushan, who is carrying a rich experience of more than 25 years, will take the brand to new heights to create 2000 more our channel partners across the market and expand our presence in other countries in coming two years. Currently, the company has a network of more than 1000 retail outlets. As a result, Essel will be a more visible brand across all major cities and tier 1 & 2 markets.”

Highlighting the brand’s journey so far, Mr Mrigendra Singh Kushan, VP of Sales & Marketing, said, “We have received an overwhelming response and interest from our trade partners, stakeholders, and dealer-distributors for the new range of bathroom furniture and colour range of faucets designs launched during the event. The company is consistently working on incorporating innovative and value-added products in its portfolio to provide a complete experience to our customers. We believe in setting a new trend by offering affordable, high-quality products with inspirational design and functionality for aspirational Indian customers. Our newly launched vanities witnessed the highest eyeballs during the event and were the main attraction of the launch. In addition, the highly talented artists organised entertainment and cultural activities post the launch event.”

Essel launched its new collection of bathroom vanities, mirrors and also faucets in Rose Gold, French Gold and Sparkle Black finishes. The vivid colours bring life to your existing bathrooms. The complete range of faucets & accessories is manufactured using Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology. PVD is known for its unique aesthetic appeal; PVD coating offers excellent humidity, UV, chemical, and corrosion resistance. It is a thin protective coating that is vaporised in a vacuum environment. PVD reduces friction, acts as a protective barrier against damage, provides a brilliant finish, and is resistant to scrapes and scratches, which leads to more life and brings durability to the products.

Mr Kushan added, “It is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase a passion for craftsmanship and quality with our 25+ years of expertise in the industry. We have incorporated the best of design to bring to life our latest collection of bathroom vanities you will ever find. We look forward to bringing our customers the most exquisite bathroom experience. Our vanities are designed to transform your bath space, keeping in mind to fit multiple spaces and requirements without compromising on the bathroom’s beauty with additional storage space.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new product launches, Mr Kushan, VP of Sales & Marketing, said, “The launch will further strengthen the company’s position and market share in the Northern belt & boost the confidence of our partners across the country. The company was progressing well on its growth roadmap and expected to achieve newer heights and strengthen its position in the Indian market and across Nepal & Bhutan with innovative product range and designs ahead of time. In addition, we want to aggressively expand our distribution footprint in the country in the next two years.”

With evolution and innovation being the growth catalyst for the brand, Essel has successfully become India’s fastest-growing bath brand. Offering an extensive product portfolio, Essel manufactures over 24 lakhs of faucets along with a firm hold across categories such as showers, sanitaryware, vanities & mirrors. In addition to an entire manufacturing unit in Dera Bassi, Punjab spread across a 1 lakh sq. ft area, Essel is constantly striving and eyeing a robust dealer expansion plan in India, Nepal, Bhutan and many other countries in the next 2 years.

In addition to quality assurance and product innovations, Essel is focused on environmental-friendly and sustainable practices. The company has installed 260 kwh solar power systems to generate more than 2 MW of solar energy at its manufacturing plant. This project shows the commitment of Essel’s to protecting the environment and following best green practices while manufacturing quality bath wares.

