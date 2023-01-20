India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, VIBRANT INDIA 2023 will be organized in Mumbai from January 20 to 22

Mr. Narendra Diwakar, Organizer and Managing Editor of Vibrant India and speakers address press conference in Mumbai

More than 500+ exhibitors from India & Abroad are expected to participate in this expo at Nesco Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai

Highlights:–

· Over 30,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition

· 9th edition of Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair – 2023 by Vibrant India Event Solutions

· Celebrity Chef Mr. Harpal Singh Sokhi will inaugurate the VIBRANT INDIA 2023 exhibition.

· It is an International Exhibition on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless-Steel Industry.

· Leading brands including Orange (Harsh Enterprises), Rasoi (Nisarg Home Appliances), OK Industries, Surya Flame (Stufa Manufacturing), Max-Fresh (Shree Vallabh Metals) etc to participate in the exhibition

· Vibrant India 2023 is taking forward the “Make in India” initiative of the Central Government and provide perfect platform for exploration of new ideas, innovative products, and exemplary solutions.

Mumbai, January 19, 2023: India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, Vibrant India 2023 will be organized from 20th to 22nd January, 2023 at Nesco Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. More than 500+ exhibitors and over 30,000 visitors from India and across the World are expected to visit the three day exhibition.

Vibrant India 2023 is the 9th Edition of one of India’s biggest integrated “HOUSEWARES & HOME APPLIANCES TRADE FAIR- 2023.” It is an international exhibition and conference on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Glassware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless-Steel Industry. The three day exhibition is scheduled to be held at “Hall No. 2, Bombay Exhibition Center Nesco Goregaon, Mumbai INDIA from January 20 to January 22, 2023. The exhibition is organized by Vibrant India Event Solution commonly known as Vibrant India Magazine. Celebrity Chef Mr. Harpal Singh Sokhi will inaugurate the VIBRANT INDIA 2023 exhibition.

In the endeavor to build the Houseware, Kitchenware Industry like, Home appliances and Household segments Vibrant India is also inviting a few leading brands of the Stainless steel and Cookware like Harsh Enterprises (Orange), Nisarg Home appliances (Rasoi) ,OK Industries, Stufa Manufacturing (Surya Flame), Max-fresh one of the leading brand from the house of Shree Vallabh Metals with presence of Mr. Bhavesh Jain the Managing Director of the company.

Mr. Narendra Diwakar, Organizer and Managing Editor of Vibrant India said, “The Houseware and Home Appliances Trade Fair is India’s complete exhibition on Stainless Steel utensils, Kitchen Appliances, and household goods. National and International Exhibitors displaying their products and providing insights into the latest trends in utensils, Kitchen Appliances and household goods with a focus on stainless steel products”.

VIBRANT INDIA 2023 offers a unique opportunity for Home Appliance enthusiasts and fans to reach out to all other stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers and marketers, and visitors. Mr. Narendra Diwakar said, VIBRANT INDIA 2023 presents an unparalleled marketing opportunity for exhibitors for networking, face-to-face meetings, striking the deals of the future, and building successful, steady business partnerships. Taking forward the “Make in India” initiative of the Central Government, this shall be the perfect platform for the assimilation and exploration of new ideas, innovative products, and exemplary solutions.

India is the fastest emerging market for Houseware, kitchenware & Home Appliances and the second largest growing economy in the world after China. This industry in India has registered strong growth over the past decade and the market is responding with new product innovations at attractive prices accompanied by attractive packaging. Thus, the Houseware & Home Appliances trade fair also aimed at promoting the domestic economy, in particular with regard to the manufacturing of stainless-steel products.

Mr. Narendra Diwakar said, “Key Highlights of this show will be the Focused Exhibition for the accommodating 30000 visitors from Pan India and the Exhibitors will get a back to back chance to meet up and build down the chain of Dealers and distribution network pan India whereby the Conference on Houseware & Home Appliances indicates growth in India, for the Housewares & Home Appliances products, Concurrent Conference on Investment Scenario & Business Growth, participation from Giant Houseware& Home Appliances Industries Players, Industries & Government Delegates Visit from PAN India & Globe, Interaction with industry, Interaction on emerging technologies for Houseware & Home Appliances in industry, Deliberation on policy environment for fostering growth of Indian Houseware & Home Appliances industry, Initiation of winning business dialogues with organizations having diversified business interests and in addition, interesting speeches, sessions and case studies by eminent scholars and industry names shall also be part of VIBRANT INDIA FAIR 2023.”

