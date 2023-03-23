India@2047: A Vision Plan for a Future-Ready India – KCCI

The Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) successfully organized THE India@2047 Networking Summit in New Delhi on 18th March, 2023

New Delhi (India), March 21: The Indian government has announced its ambitious vision for the country to become a developed nation by the year 2047. This announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 75th anniversary of independence, and the government has laid out a roadmap to achieve this goal.

On 18th March 2023, the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) successfully organized THE India@2047 Networking Summit in New Delhi, focusing on sectors like New Age Agriculture and Food Processing, Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality, and Information Communication Technology. The Knowledge paper was also released during the event, prepared jointly by Tech Science Research and the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Also Launched is Kathyawad Ventures (a Micro VC Fund) and Collaboration innovX (Romanian Accelerator) for Start-up Exchange Program supported by KCCI. The summit was supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, and GIL, DST, and Government of Gujarat joined as State Partner. The LJS, Evok supported as an Industry partner, and various other chambers like PCCI, Global Chamber, Indian Investors, GR Foundation and media groups such as the world of hospitality, Mice Affairs, and TBN network also supported this initiative.

Hon’ble Minister (S), Ministry of consumer affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India joined virtually and address environmental challenges and said that the government has launched several initiatives such as the National Clean Energy Fund, which promotes the use of renewable energy, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to make India clean and free from open defecation.

Further said that to achieve its vision, the Indian government has launched several initiatives and policies that aim to boost economic growth, promote social development, and address environmental challenges. One of the primary initiatives is the “Make in India” program which aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by promoting domestic manufacturing and attracting foreign investment.

The government has also launched various schemes to address social issues such as poverty, education, and healthcare. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme aims to provide financial inclusion to every citizen of India, and the Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to provide universal healthcare coverage.

Hon. Secretary General KCCI, Mr. Bharat Patel welcomes all present dignitaries and highlighted the Vision of KCCI FOR the next 25 years, and stated that will soon start its various operational wings for the development of the industries at large across the globe. He stated that India has made significant strides in the last few decades in terms of economic growth, social development, and technological advancements. The country has the potential to become a global leader in various sectors such as technology, healthcare, education, and agriculture. However, to achieve the status of a developed nation, India must address some critical challenges such as poverty, inequality, infrastructure, Agriculture, and climate change.

Dr. Amit Joshi Director, KCCI highlighted the Ek Koshish initiative where the local players will be benefited. Through “EK KOSHISH“which aims to identify the rare disappearing “Makeshifters“ referred to as “Jugads“ specifically in rural areas and then make them streamline after registering and patenting in a duration set duration of 18 months which will end in early 2024.

The first few suggestions from the vision plan involve freeing India’s defense acquisitions from foreign reliance and creating a road map for ‘India’s space in the world in 2047’. To help build this future-ready India, the vision plan suggests re-engineering government processes to bring institutional expertise to the government sector and eliminating unnecessary interference by the government in citizens’ lives.

The Government’s vision for India is ambitious, but it is also achievable. With the right policies, initiatives, and investments, India can become a developed nation and realize its full potential. The government is committed to making this vision a reality, and it is calling upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, and civil society, to work together toward this goal.

Hon’ble Minister (S), Ministry of consumer affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India Shri Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, was a part of this event virtually to deliver his speech on India’s Vision @ 2047.

The various panel session highlighted the vision and requirements to become a developed nation by 2047. The speakers include Mr. Dhruv Sharma, MoFPI- Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, Dr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Group, Dr. Rabiaah Bhatia, Mompreneur, Global Speaker and SDG Ambassador, Author & Founder Director- Ed Web studio Channel, Prof. Madaswamy Moni, Director General ( Retd.), National Informatics Centre, GoI.

22 industries were selected for The India Awards 2023 for their contribution towards the various sectors namely

Vikas Jain & Vaibhav Jain, Director, Nanobot Housewares Solutions Pvt Ltd

Rohan and Nilima Borase , MD, Amrutdhenu

Anil Shah, Managing Director, Shah Hastimal Ayadanji

Vishal Singh, Director, VD Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Mangesh Amale, Founder & MD, Velox Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Vipul Thakkar, Managing Director, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd

Rahul Mittal, CEO, BLV Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Nirav Seth, Director, Kathyawad Ventures

Dr. Kishor Navandar, CMD, Blue Billion Group

Dr. Anmol Sonawane

Karan Chechi, Director, TechSci Research

Rituraj Sharma, CEO & Founder, Growpital

Benny Panikulangara, MD, Benny’s Royal Tours Private Limited

Manav Suri, COO, Surifresh Extract Private Limited

Punit Trivedi, Trustee, Shreshth Shiksha Education & Charitable Trust, Ahmedabad

Arpita Patel, Founder & CEO, Ancient Roots India

Abhisekh Jain, Founder & Director, Napbooks Limited

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sr. Marketing Manager, Frick India Limited

Aravind Senta, Founder, SENTA’S Peanut Butter

Navalkishore Chhawchharia, Executive Director & Chief Sales Officer, Hidden Brains Infotech

The summit is attended by Diplomats from various countries like Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Taiwan, Mauritius, Congo, etc. along with Large-Scale Industries, MSMEs, Entrepreneurs, and Startups.

The participants appreciated the efforts of KCCI in organizing this conference which is need of an hour. Lastly, Dr. Ombeer Tyagi, Chairman of the Northern region KCCI thanked all the dignitaries and participants to support KCCI’s efforts and for making this event successful.

