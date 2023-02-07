“Inder Shahu’s Decade of Experience in Film Industry Leads to Expansion into Indo-Canadian Projects”

New Delhi (India), February 6: Amaninder Singh, (alias Inder Shahu), is a Mumbai-based actor and writer in the Hindi Film Industry. He was born and raised in Punjab and pursued his passion in the entertainment industry after his education. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Inder has worked in advertising films, short films, and feature films. He is known for his astute sense of storytelling and sharp comedic timing, which contribute to both his writing and his acting performances.

Inder is well-versed in Hindi, English, and Punjabi languages, which enables him to connect with people across demographics and bring life to diverse characters. He is able to mould his life experiences into his writing and performances, making his characters relatable and naturalistic. Inder’s affable personality also helps him in this regard.

Inder has received professional training as an actor from industry veterans, including Alopy Verma and Sharafat Ali Khan. He has contributed to several feature film projects as a script consultant and has written and contributed to a wide variety of scripts and screenplays. Some of his notable works include “Heer Hero Ranjha Zero”( released as “Sat Shri Akaal England”) “Bang Bang Bangkok,” “Fiji Fiji Bang Bang,” “Hoshiarpur De Hoshiar,” and “Kabootar.”

As an actor, Inder has gained experience in various mediums, including theatre, feature films, TV commercials, and more. He has worked with leading national brands and has acted in feature films such as “Rapist,” and “Filmi Chakkar.” He has also appeared in TV commercials for brands such as Big Bazaar, Colgate MaxFresh, Sachh ka Saamna, BJP, Forbes India, McDonald’s, Addiction Deo, Reliance Mobile, and Bank of India, among others.

In addition to his acting career, Inder has also worked as a print and ramp model and has modeled for premium clients such as Vasari Designer Suits, Filmfare Magazine, HIV Campaign, Colgate Max fresh, Bank of India, and Image Bazaar. He has also walked the ramp for shows by Diesel, Pantaloon, Provogue, Levi’s, Cotton County, Fashion Institute, and Shakir Shaikh. Inder has extensive production experience, having worked on corporate films, TV commercials, and other projects. He has worked with production companies such as WHITE and BLACK and RED, Brain Wave Productions, and Little Red Car Films, and has served as a production assistant on the film “Befikra,” shot in Paris, France. He has also worked on behind-the-scenes videography for TV commercials such as Dunkin Donuts.

Considering his experience in both Punjabi and Hindi films, Inder is now planning to extend his experience to develop Indo-Canadian projects. Kabootar, a story about the immigration experience is already under development. Looking at their popularity and demand, he is also developing more Punjabi comedy scripts set in Canada and considering setting up a production house in Vancouver in partnership with an Indian studio.

In conclusion, Inder Shahu is a well-rounded enterprising individual with a diverse skill set that includes songwriting, improv, dialogue writing, and dance. With his experience in acting, writing, modeling, and production, he is a true professional in the film industry.

