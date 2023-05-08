In Times of Violence, A Film for Peace – A Music Video on The Ahimsa Silk: Eri

Auromira Entertainment has released a first-of-its-kind music video that showcases the intricate art of Eri Silk weaving in Meghalaya in collaboration with NHDC (National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd.). The video, directed by Dev Meher and Rajkishore Mohapatra, takes viewers on a visual journey through the intricate process of Eri Silk weaving and highlights the beauty and significance of this traditional craft.

New Delhi (India), May 8: Eri Silk, a shimmering fabric also known as Ryndia, is a treasure of Meghalaya. The fibre is sourced from the cocoons of domesticated silkworms and is famously known as Ahimsa Silk or the fabric of peace. Unlike other silk varieties like Tassar and Muga, the production of Eri does not involve killing silkworms. Eri Silk is as opulent as silk and as comfortable as cotton, making it a prized possession in any wardrobe. The traditional art of Eri Silk weaving has been passed down for generations, and the music video celebrates the importance of preserving these time-honoured techniques.

According to director Dev Meher, “We wanted to create a visual tribute to the beauty and significance of Eri Silk weaving in Meghalaya. The process of Eri Silk weaving is intricate and requires a high degree of skill and craftsmanship, and we wanted to highlight the dedication and hard work of the local artisans and weavers who keep this tradition alive. It’s a proud moment for us to share this video with the world.”

The film has been shot in various locations around Meghalaya, capturing the state’s stunning natural beauty. The intricate process of Eri Silk weaving requires a high degree of skill and craftsmanship, and the traditional techniques used in this process have been preserved and handed down through generations.

The release of this music video is a significant step towards promoting the traditional art of Eri Silk weaving and preserving the cultural heritage of Meghalaya. It is now available on Youtube and is a must-watch for anyone interested in the rich Silk culture and tradition of Meghalaya.

