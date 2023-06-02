In a historic first, India’s Neil Aryan Thakur becomes the first Asian to win Mr. Pacific Universe title

New Delhi (India), June 2: The morning of May 31, 2023 witnessed a historic and extremely proud moment for India as well as Asia. For the very first time in history, an Indian delegate won the prestigious Mister Pacific Universe title. Neil Aryan Thakur hailing from Bihar, was named the winner of the 2023 Mr. Pacific Universe competition held in the Latin American nation of Peru. The special facts about this victory is that it is also the very first time an Asian delegate has won this prestigious international event that is based in Latin America and also, it was India’s debut year at the said competition. Along with winning the title, the Indian delegate, Neil Aryan, also won Mister Fitness 2023 special award at the said event.

Neil’s hometown is Saharsa, and his family currently lives in Patna. He is a professional model and lives in Mumbai. This highly educated gentleman holds a bachelor’s degree in product design and a master’s degree in business administration. Alongside being a model, Neil is also an actor, entrepreneur and content creator. He is a strong advocate for Education For All movement and works with UNICEF and other NGO’s to support children’s education in India.

Last year, in 2022, Neil participated in India’s biggest competition for men – Rubaru Mr. India and secured the first position. Along with winning the Rubaru Mr. India 2022 title, he also Model of the Year East 2022 special award. As part of his winning package, he got the opportunity to travel to Latin America’s Peru as India’s representative to the prestigious 2023 Mister Pacific Universe competition. At the competition, he was one of the crowd-favourite candidates and ended up winning the prestigious title.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.