New Delhi (India), March 23: The act of creating an impact by being an author is a task that requires a tremendous amount of efforts. Therefore, to recognise such efforts by our skilful authors, Criticspace Literary Journals decided to introduce the prestigious ‘Impactful Authors Awards – 2022!’ In course of 3 months that started from October 2022 and ended in December 2022, around ‘250 Authors’ across the nation showed their interest for participating in the Impactful Authors Awards – 2022. Well, the team of Criticspace Literary Journals sincerely believes that it would be a fair thing to give the authors the acknowledgement that they deserve and this was the reason behind the successful accomplishment of this Authors Award Show!

Impactful Authors Awards – 2022 was created to celebrate the art of writing and the authors who bring it to life. The event aims to recognize the hard work and dedication of authors who have made significant contributions to the literary world. This season’s ceremony honoured ‘50 Top Authors’ across various categories including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children’s literature. A panel of judges who are experts in their respective fields chose the winners. The list of our winners goes like –

1st Position goes to Author S.S. Gaur

2nd Position goes to Author Vikas Kumar

3rd Position goes to Author Yogi Mahajan

Whereas, some other authors who were successful in making their place among the Top 50 Authors are – Dr. Priyanki Mishra, Dr. Anita Rajani, Dr. Sujata Chatterjee, AT Rajkumar, Safdar Zaidi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Abdul Ghaffar, Sujit Banerjee, Ankith S Kumar, Pradeep Pathak, Bhaswati Khasnabis, Dr. Reemanshu Bansal, Pramod Kumar, Rohit Verma Rimpu, Ravi Kumar Goswami, Prachi Prangya Agasti, Abeer Bhardwaj, Dr. Radhika Vijay, Bina Pillai, Krishna Budakoti, Dr. Mihir Dave, Mugdha Verma, Arun Warikoo, Konica Singh, Dr. Manishaa Mani, Surya Sree, Swapan Kumar Nath, Dr. Achal Mogla, Sanjeev Bansal, Pankaj Johri, Ridhima Joshi, Aarya Chavda, Anu Kay, Abhishek Malve, Jaykay Heart, Navin Reuben Dawson, Udit Kapoor, Sailee Tiwari & Nivedita Ramendu Shukla!

Undoubtedly, Impactful Authors Awards – 2022 has acted as a method to recognize these talented authors and their outstanding works. Their contributions to the literary world are truly remarkable, and we are honoured to celebrate and acknowledge them through our platform. Mind you, these authors are second to none; and they are nothing less than those celebrities who grabs the daily headlines. Their skills, talents, will power and inspiring journey has already won the hearts of our esteemed jury members as well as the hearts of several readers and book lovers around the nation!

Well, if you are that someone who wants to create an impact and make a name for yourself, by being that ‘Impactful Author’ who is not having much to back you up in your stride to engrave your name in the world, then we are here to provide you a stage to value your efforts. We, the team of Criticspace Literary Journals believe that the ones who carries the spirits to shine against the odds deserves to be recognised. Impactful Authors Awards – 2022 is that wonderful initiative, which aims to recognise these talented authors, who comes out strong through their will, dedication and incredible efforts in order to achieve a place for themselves. We believe in individuals who do not worry about the hurdles and setbacks and rather keep working towards their goals, which they had envisioned for themselves.

Impactful Authors Awards – 2022 is a recognition simply to the skills and the calibres of the authors, across the country by not creating any sort of competition among the participants. In addition, we would like to inform you that we have concluded this season of our journey with the announcement of the winners, but it is not yet over. As the ending of one season, promises the beginning of another season, so get ready for the next season of this prestigious Impactful Authors Awards!

