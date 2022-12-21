Immunity on a Platter through the best guidance

New Delhi, December 21: When illnesses become a regular occurrence, or your failed weight loss attempts begin to wreck your life, a nutritionist or dietician is the best person to help you explore the food options and lifestyle that promises to fulfil your health goals. In these unprecedented times when we were all facing different kinds of issues, one of the few things we could control was our lifestyle and health. Nutritionists and Dieticians are the ones that guide us in making dietary changes to meet our daily nutritional requirements. Building immunity is always important in times of crisis and more so during the pandemic.

Shikha Gupta, a Hormonal Expert Nutritionist and a Health Coach who has done PG in Clinical Dietetics and Hormonal Healthcare Course from IIN (USA) has worked for the last 10 years with top Bariatric Surgeons & leading hospitals in Mumbai. Today, Shikha has treated 2000+ patients across the globe. And hold a promising community of 121k+ people on Instagram.

Shikha believes that health is not about calories in and calories out. There are deeper layers in building any disease, like hormones, gut health, stress, environmental factors, and lifestyle. She helps people to get over the root cause of their disease, where weight loss comes as a byproduct.

With hands-on experience in charting out diet plans for celebrities, Shikha Gupta as a nutritionist, is guiding thousands of Indians to reach their fitness goals by working to improve their relationship with food.

Instagram Profile: https://www.instagram.com/nutritionist_shikha_/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor