‘IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run’ aims to unite Indians and mark its entry into world record books

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) is organizing the ‘IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run Powered by Torrent Group’ on April 2nd, 2023 to spread the concept of peace and non-violence among people across the world. This is the first time in global history that thousands of runners will join for a cause across 65 cities in India and at 20 international locations simultaneously. This run is expected to mark its entry into the Guinness World Records, Word Records India, and the Limca Book of Records for the most runners to run in multiple locations for the cause of Ahimsa (non-violence).

The JITO Mumbai half marathon jersey was officially unveiled by Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman of JITO Apex and Founder of Nahar Group, in the presence of Prithviraj Kothari, Chairman, JITO Mumbai Zone, Mahendra Jain, Vice Chairman, JITO, Mumbai Zone, and Vinay Jain, Chief Secretary, JITO Mumbai Zone. The event was graced by prominent industrialists, social personalities and key dignitaries from JITO Mumbai.

“We are delighted to host the IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run in Mumbai with an aim to spread awareness of peace, non-violence, love, and unity for a better world. In today’s turbulent times, more than ever there is a need to appreciate and adopt the principles of Ahimsa, not only physical non-violence but also mental. It is for the first time thousands of sports enthusiasts, professional runners, beginners, homemakers, children, and people from all walks of life will come together to run for peace.”, said Prithviraj Kothari, Chairman, JITO Mumbai Zone.

“Unlike regular run, Ahimsa Run has a deeper meaning. It is a great opportunity to run for a purpose. Through this unique initiative, we aim to unite all Indians and people across the world with a common cause of peace, empathy, and non-violence which is one of the greatest assertions of Bhagwan Mahavir. We are very optimistic that people from Mumbai and across the country will participate in large numbers to mark this historic event”, said Mahendra Jain, Vice Chairman, JITO, Mumbai Zone.

The Mumbai run will include four established categories – a 21 km half marathon, 10 km and 5 km timed runs, and a 3 km fun run for amateurs, families, and children. It will be open to people of all ages, gender, and communities. The organizers will offer training programs and fitness tips for beginners to prepare them for the marathon day. The race will be flagged-off from MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

JITO (Jain International Trade Organization) is a worldwide organization of businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers, and professionals reflecting the glory of ethical business practice. The organization was created to promote socio-economic empowerment, value-based education, community development, compassion, and global friendship. JITO represents all sections of society with over 35000 members that include over 9000+ Youth and 9000+ Ladies. JITO Ladies Wing is an integral part of JITO, it provides opportunities to women to help them fulfil their potential through the verticals of Knowledge Upskilling, Finance and Business, Digital literacy, Health and Nutri Sciences, Art, and Seva. JITO Ladies Wing believes in nurturing our society and does best for tomorrow and for our future generations.

