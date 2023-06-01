Ignite IAS Academy Directors Honored with Educationalist of the Year 2023 Award from Govt of Telangana

Ignite IAS Academy Directors Chintam Srinivas Reddy & CM Prakash Rao have Honored with Educationalist of the Year 2023 Award from Govt of Telangana & Vandhe Bharat Trust

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29: Ignite IAS Academy, the premier institute for IAS coaching, is thrilled to announce that its Chairman & Director, Chintam Srinivas Reddy, and Director, CM Prakash Rao, have been awarded the prestigious Educationalist of the Year 2023 accolade by the Government of Telangana and the esteemed Vande Bharat Trust. The award ceremony, hosted by Editpoint India and held at The Address Conventions in Hyderabad, showcased the remarkable achievements of Ignite IAS Academy in revolutionizing the field of education. This recognition is a testament to the vision, innovation, and commitment displayed by Chintam Srinivas Reddy and Prakash Rao in shaping the future of aspiring civil servants.

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, with over 20 years of educational institutional experience at Royal Junior College and Ignite IAS Academy, has established himself as a visionary leader, introducing new educational practices and innovative learning methodologies. His passion for providing an exceptional learning experience has been instrumental in the success of Ignite IAS Academy. Prakash Rao, the Director of Ignite IAS Academy and Chairman of Ocimum International School, Hyderabad, brings with him over two decades of valuable experience.

Ignite IAS Academy, located in Hyderabad, stands as the epitome of excellence in IAS coaching. The institute offers a range of integrated courses tailored to suit the diverse educational backgrounds of its students, including MPC + IAS, CEC + IAS, MEC + IAS, HEC + IAS, and CLAT. Through comprehensive classes, interactive teaching methodologies, and personalized attention, Ignite IAS Academy ensures that its students have the best possible chance of succeeding in the highly competitive IAS exam on their very first attempt.

“Our mission at Ignite IAS is to empower and guide our students in achieving their dreams of becoming civil servants,” said Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Chairman & Director of Ignite IAS Academy. “Receiving the Educationalist of the Year 2023 award is a tremendous honor that recognizes our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in education. We firmly believe in fostering an environment that promotes growth, critical thinking, and ethical leadership among our students.”

The success of Ignite IAS Academy can be attributed to its exceptional faculty, which consists of retired IAS/IPS/IRS officers, renowned academics, and extraordinary tutors from trusted institutes across India. A.N. Reddy, the Academic Dean of Ignite IAS Academy, along with Directors Pavan Kumar and N.S. Reddy, expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Chintam Srinivas Reddy and Prakash Rao for their outstanding achievement. Their visionary leadership has propelled Ignite IAS Academy to new heights, inspiring countless students to pursue their aspirations of serving the nation as civil servants.

“Im thrilled to be recognized as the Educationalist of the Year 2023,” commented Prakash Rao, Director of Ignite IAS Academy. “This prestigious award serves as a source of motivation, spurring us to continue our relentless pursuit of academic excellence and the shaping of future leaders. At Ignite IAS, we are dedicated to nurturing talent, providing comprehensive guidance, and instilling a sense of purpose in our students.”

With an impeccable track record and a reputation for producing successful administrators, Ignite IAS Academy has become the preferred choice for IAS aspirants. The institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative teaching methodologies, and individualized approach have set it apart from its competitors, resulting in the well-deserved recognition of the Educationalist of the Year 2023 award.

Ignite IAS Academy is a premier IAS coaching institute located in Hyderabad, Telangana. With a team of experienced faculties, including retired IAS/IPS/IRS officers, the academy is dedicated to providing the best-in-class IAS coaching to students across the country. Offering integrated programs such as Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS, Ignite IAS Academy caters to the diverse educational backgrounds of its students. With a mission to empower and guide students in achieving their dreams of becoming civil servants, the academy strives to make a positive impact on society through its graduates.

