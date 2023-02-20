“I Wish To Make a Film With Kartik Aaryan” - QY Mediaworks Founder and Film Producer Saahil Krishnani

Kartik Aaryan is the flavour of the season. After scoring major hits like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' over the last few years and delivering impactful performances in films like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Freddy’, Kartik Aaryan is one actor whom the entire industry is betting on. At the moment, the actor is doing films with heavyweights like Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, among others. Not just established filmmakers, but even new producers wish to collaborate with him. One such individual is Saahil Krishnani, the owner of QY Mediaworks, who has recently ventured into film production.

Talking about his plans to work with the celebrated star, Saahil says, “I wish to make a film with Kartik Aaryan. Everybody is talking about the talent and charisma he has today. However, I distinctly remember watching his first film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ with a group of friends and telling them that Kartik would become a huge star someday. My words turned out to be true. He deserves every bit of success he has received and I hope I can approach him with a script that is worthy of his talent very soon”.

Among other things, Saahil appreciates the fact that Kartik is striking a very fine balance between doing commercial films and edgier content. While he does a romantic comedy like ‘Luka Chuppi’, he balances it out with a serious drama like ‘Dhamaka’. For every ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he does a ‘Freddy’. Saahil also admired that, just like him, Kartik entered the industry without having any connections or background and made it big on his own merit.

“Kartik is a huge star today and is working with the biggest names in the industry. Though I am a very new producer, I have worked with people in the industry extensively through my company QY Mediaworks. As a producer, I have a lot of passion and am hungry to tell good stories. I know for a fact that Kartik prioritizes content and good storytelling over everything else and that’s the reason I have a feeling that we will work together very soon”, says Saahil.

Saahil’s newly formed production house has several big films in the pipeline. All these films will be featuring prominent names from the industry and mounted on a big scale. By producing multiple films at one go, Saahil wishes to ensure that his first steps in the industry as a producer turn out to be auspicious and memorable.

