Hyderabad Sravani Hospital Mega Health Camp was a Grand Success, 1300+ Beneficiaries have benefitted

Hyderabad Sravani Hospital’s Mega Health Camp was a Grand Success, 1300+ Beneficiaries have benefitted. Indian Cinematographer K.K. Senthil was the Chief Guest for Valedictory

Hyderabad (India), February 10: Sravani Hospitals Madhapur, Hyderabad has organized a Mega Health Camp in celebration of the 74th Republic Day to re-check and remember health for the benefit of 1300+ people. On this special occasion, Sravani Hospitals have offered consultations for just Rs.74 during the camp. The benefits include . The benefits includes:- Doctor’s consultation, 20% off on Diagnostics, 10% off on Surgeries, 20% off on First review, 10% off on health packages, 1 free phone consultation, Flu vaccination Drive, Free expert second opinion on surgeries, Free diet classes, Free health awareness tips

The tagline for the Mega Health Camp is “Re-checking Health, Remembering Health” and it seeks to remind people that their health should always be taken seriously. The hospital believes this initiative will help those who have been neglected due to financial issues get the necessary medical attention they need. Dr. SrinivasuluTalacheru, one of the leading doctors at Sravani Hospitals said that “the response has been very encouraging with many patients coming forward for checkups which have been delayed or ignored over the years”.

The hospital staff worked tirelessly during the entire campaign period since its launch on 26th Jan 2023 until 4th Feb 2023 enhancing their commitment towards providing support for patients who come from various parts of Hyderabad seeking medical help. Doctors from different departments such as General Medicine, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, ENT & Ophthalmology have provided consultations at Rs. 74/- Only. The Doctors at Sravani Hospitals include Doctors from different departments Dr Naveen Chettupalli & DR Vinay (pediatric & pediatric surgery),DrMuralikrishna (pediatric surgeon), Dr Prasad Neelam&DrPrashanthkoyyada (Gastroenterologists),DrSrinivasulutalacheru&Drv.sSabarish (General physicians), DrAshwiniannam(Gynaecologist), DrSreedharreddyanne(Orthopedic surgeon), DrSushmaperuri(General surgeon), DrSudheer (Neurologist).

SravaniChettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals and Chettupalli Health Research Centre, expressed her enthusiasm about this initiative saying: “This is a great opportunity for us to use our resources and facilities to give back to society in a meaningful way. We want to ensure everyone has access to quality medical checkups regardless of income levels or financial limitations”. The main objective behind launching such camps is “to provide assistance in areas where people don’t have access or are unable to obtain quality health care services which they otherwise would not be able to receive due to costs and other barriers”.

The Mega Health Camp was launched with an aim to provide accessible healthcare services to members of the community who are otherwise unable to pay expensive hospital fees and prices associated with surgeries and treatments.

In addition, various awareness campaigns were conducted within the hospital premises along with distribution of pamphlets containing information about various diseases like Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Cardiovascular Diseases etc among patients attending the camp & their families. Free check-ups were also conducted giving insight into patient’s overall health status such as Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Level Monitoring thus enabling them in understanding their current health condition better while reducing fear among general public regarding any particular disease they might be suffering from or likely suffer in future if not taken proper preventive measures on time towards healthy living along with timely medical advice whenever required.

All the Patients who have attended the Mega HealthCamp have also received Free First Aid Kit, AyushmanBhava Health Card and Free Expert Guidance from Dietitian and more.

The Valedictory event of Mega Health Camp was Organizedon 4th Feb 2023, K.K. Senthil (Indian Cinematographer, DOP – Bahubali Movie) was the Chief Guest for the event.

K.K. Senthil Appreciated the Team at Sravani Hospital for such an initiative and expressed his admiration for such a great initiative taken by the young hospital on behalf of the Chettupalli Health Research Center. He said that it was inspiring to see so many people coming together to promote health and well-being in society. Sravani Hospital being a Young Hospital to do Health Camp for the benefit of people.

Dr. Prasad Neelam shed some light on this camp by noting that the team had already successfully conducted surgeries at discounted prices during their previous health camps. He further expressed his satisfaction with these results and encouraged those in need of medical assistance to take advantage of this mega health camp during its duration.

Sravani Hospitals A 75-bedded Sravani Hospitals committed to comprehensive healthcare for women and children.Sravani Hospitals is touted to be the most-coveted destination for healthcare in Telangana. While India is changing the face of the healthcare sector, hospitals now have become highly equipped and technically- advanced. Sravani hospitals understand the emergency of good healthcare and that’s why it is dedicated to comprehensive care for patients from all walks of life. With a team of dedicated medical experts, (https://sravanihospitals.com) Sravani Hospitals is excited to provide the finest healthcare in the vicinity. With a mission to implement a health-first approach, Sravani Hospitals boasts being the new destination that cares for the good health of the society.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, SravaniChettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals and Chettupalli Health Research Centre has announced that a similar camp as this will be held at least once a month throughout the year for Rs.74 only. This initiative is expected to reach out to thousands more people who need healthcare services but can’t afford them readily due to financial constraints.

If you missed out on this Mega Health Camp organized by Sravani Hospitals Hyderabad; do not worry! You can still avail these amazing offers for consultations anytime at discounted rates only at Sravani Hospitals Hyderabad every month as part of their ongoing CSR initiatives all year round! So what are you waiting for? Hurry up & Book your appointment now! www.sravanihospitals.com

