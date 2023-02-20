Humanity NGO's Ishu Kalra boasts Indian Pride at The International Eminence Excellence Awards 2023

The International Eminence Excellence Awards 2023 successfully concluded in Dubai on 12 th February at The Radisson Blu Canal View Hotel. While people from as many as 55 countries were awarded for exceptional work in their respective fields, India's Ishu Kalra stood tall as he won the Social Eminence Award at the event. People from countries like Russia, Pakistan, UAE, Malaysia, etc had been invited to the event. Dubai's Finance Minister Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Real Estate Giant Emaar's brand ambassador, and celebrity Lara Tabet chaired as the chief guests for the event in Dubai.

Elated by his win, Kalra said that he is extremely proud of the fact that he got to represent India out of so many people, and said that the message for a better tomorrow can now be heard around the world very clearly. He also emphasized on the fact that Humanity is the biggest religion in the world and nothing really exceeds it. "Many think that to bring a constructive change in the society an army of people is required but that's not the case. With the right zeal and intention to work, each individual can contribute significantly to the society, just like every drop of water is important while filling an ocean, every single individual can prove to be an asset to the society and once you start doing something positive and constructive, people who connect with you will automatically align with you."

Notably, Ishu Kalra runs an NGO in Punjab, India i.e. Humanity NGO, which has been actively engaged in finding solutions to the grassroot problems in the region. Kalra leading from the front over the years has worked on issues like Dowry issues, Women Empowerment, Environment Protection and much more. Kalra said that he will doing noble deeds for the mankind in future as well and will continue make the nation proud as well.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)