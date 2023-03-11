HRX’s first marathon was held today at Bandra East, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, India | 7000 participants | Prize money of up to 3 Lakhs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, hosted the first edition of the HRX Half-Marathon today at MMRDA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Marathon witnessed over 7000 participants who took to the streets of BKC to run 21, 10 and 5 km races.

The support of the HRX partners community – Myntra, Cult, Noise, Enerzal, GNC, GoPromoto, Criti Care, Eat Fit, The Whole Truth, and Fitistan ensured that HRX’s first Half Marathon was celebrated in all its glory and offered a world-class experience to the runners. It was like combining two events into one where running and dance for fitness came together, showcasing an experience that is unparallel to anything that has been done before.

Apart from being a historic event for the brand, the Marathon narrated beautiful human stories showcasing hope, diversity, inclusivity, and resilience. The entire event experience felt very participative and unique to us. The 81-year-old man, The 73-year-old woman, The mother running with the kid, the man running on one limb, and the cancer survivor were stories that were unique to us and were duly celebrated by the brand and it’s evangelists.

HRX has built itself a wellness eco-system for over a decade, transforming sports performance and making it approachable, affordable, and functional. For the more significant part of the decade, HRX by Hrithik Roshan has left a lasting impression on the country, becoming India’s most loved and No one homegrown fitness brand. The participants received a Special Edition HRX Half Marathon Jersey, Participation Medal and Certificates, healthy refreshments, breakfast, and a string bag, which reflects the HRX way of life.

In addition to this, top finishers across categories of the event won prize money of INR. 3,00,000 as gratifications.

Speaking on HRX’s First Half Marathon, Pallavi Barman, Business Head at HRX, said, “We at HRX were thrilled to witness almost 7000 people accepting their love for running and participating in this event. Additionally, we are very excited to have synergized with our Radio Partner, ISHQ FM, Myntra and Cult Fit as sponsors for supporting this festival of health and wellness. Can’t thank Run India Run for the finesse they bought to the event execution and truly helped us in enhancing the runners’ experience. We can’t wait for the next chapter already…”

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

