Hrithik Roshan announces the first HRX offline store to be unveiled in Bangalore, on his birthday

HRX’s first store at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Market City is spread across 1257 sqft – It will offer around 500 options across, Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and the brand’s premium selection, Edge, at an attractive ASP of ₹1500-2000

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18: India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is all set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walk through of his first store.

With an increased focus on fitness among enthusiasts, the brand’s entry into the offline space will give customers and fans of Hrithik Roshan the opportunity to connect with the brand and its products at a much deeper level. The collections are inspired by Hrithik’s choices for everyday workouts, inspiring and encouraging more and more people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice.

This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6000 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care, HRX will be offering a curated selection of 400-500 options for shoppers to choose from. The store will host the brand’s collections for Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colours, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.

Commenting on the initiation of HRX’s offline foray, Bollywood Heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, said, “The response towards HRX from fitness enthusiasts has been hugely encouraging in scaling our ambitions for the brand. While we started off as an online brand hosted by Myntra, the trust and love that we witnessed from the HRX community has led us to take our first step in the offline market. I’m very Happy to announce the opening of our first HRX store in Bengaluru. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience along with all our product offerings, as much as they liked it on Myntra, so far.”

The new HRX store boasts of a shop floor with 1257 sq ft of carpet area and will be situated on the first floor of the mall. The announcement of the new store on the mall’s social handles further increased the visibility of the launch. The first store of the brand has been designed in collaboration with Mr. Duraisingham and Teaming Projects.

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

