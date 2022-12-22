HOW TO COME OUT OF NPA GRACEFULLY?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: NPA Consultants Private Limited is a company registered with the Registrar of Companies and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. With the growing number of NPA in India, we at NPA Consultants are providing varied NPA services. We specialize in NPA management of the Companies undergoing the NPA recovery process/ liquidation process. We act as a Guide in crisis for our clients who are in such a critical phase. We stand strong as a pillar and act as a bridge between our client and its Lender Bank for their NPA debt settlement matter.

NPA Consultants Pvt. Ltd. are very reliable NPA consultants in India providing unparalleled services to MSME’s. While doing so, we provide total guidance in pre and post-NPA situations. While we educate them about their rights as a borrower, we also encourage them not to get depressed in a stressful situations and show them the way to come out of NPA gracefully. We make an in-depth study of their case and advise them to initiate some precautionary and corrective steps to protect them from the aggressive recovery measures adopted by the Bank. Our team comprises professionals like NPA lawyers and nclt lawyers, both handling NPA legal matters and experts providing NPA financial services and NPA funding in India.

We at NPA Consultants have been successful in facilitating our clients in various cases undergoing the insolvency resolution and liquidation process under IBC. We play a major role in arriving at an amicable NPA account settlement with the Banks, which the borrowers fail to do at their end. Thus, our clients get a one-stop solution for their NPA legal matters like DRT Legal solutions, DRAT, National Company Law Tribunal, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal matters, NPA loan takeover, and NPA funding. The main aim of NPA Consultants is to devise a deal suiting the NPA borrowers, Banks or Financial Institutions, thereby creating a win-win situation for both.

Our Philosophy is “RECOVERY THROUGH REVIVAL & RESOLUTION”. The Company is operated under the able guidance of Dr. Visswas Paanse, who is qualified as a B.Com, LL.B., M.A. (ECO.), A.C.S, and PH.D. (U.K), Adviser to All India MSME Association(AIMA), SME CHAMBER OF INDIA. He possess 35 years of experience in the field of corporate law, finance and management. A reputed financial consultant was possessing expertise in revival of NPA accounts, critical corporate financial matters and restructuring the rejected proposals to make them Bankable. He has represented himself on various international Forums.

We would like to mention our achievements in short as follows:

Over 35 years of experience in fields of legal, banking and finance, specially NPAs.

We have joined hands with various forums, namely Tata Nexarc Hub, SME chambers, Economic Times, and All India MSME Associations.

Have advised over 2000 SMEs on various issues.

Have received hundreds of references from private, cooperative and PSU Bankers.

The size of cases handled ranges between USD 1 MN to over USD 100 MN.

We have about 40 resolution professionals and more than 25 legal firms associated with us.

Visswas has addressed various conferences and seminars organized by Trade Associations such as the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Indian Merchant Chambers, ASOCHAM, and Indo American Chamber.

Visswas also invited on the dais to address the gatherings along with the Honorable Mr. Nitin Gadkari – Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr. Shiv Prasad Shukla – the then Deputy Finance Minister, Government of India.

If you have any queries related to NPA or looking for specialized NPA services in India, visit our website, www.npaconsultant.in or email info@npaconsultant.in

