Personal information:

Dr. Mohammad Baydoun is the Vice President of Development at Damac Properties. Mohammad is also a black belt in Karate and Mixed Martial Arts, and has authored over 18 publications.

Education:

Dr. Mohammad Baydoun completed his Bachelor of Architecture from Beirut Arab University. Masters of Architecture in Urban Design from American University of Beirut. Executive Masters of Business Administration from Lebanese American University. He has a Doctorate of Business Administration from the Grenoble Ecole De Management.

Work experience:

Dr. Mohammad Baydoun has over 20 years of work experience in his field. Previously he managed various projects like Al Zahia-Project, D4-Project, Lebanon Water Front City, King Abdallah Expansion of Al-Haram Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jazirat Al Aaarass and many more. He also has a experience as a lecturer at the American University of Beirut for over 5 years. Currently he manages multiple projects like Damac Hills, Damac Towers, Akoya Oxygen, Paramount Sheikh Zayed and many more

which have a total estimation of over AED 35 billion value.

Other experiences:

Journey started from Lebanon gained fame in UAE and more than that experience with a great personality, businessman, educator. Dr. Mohammad Baydoun has many other experiences that makes him an excellent candidate for the position of Vice President of Development at Damac Properties. All these things make him well-rounded individual with a range of skills and experiences.

Dr. Mohammad Baydoun is a highly experienced and accomplished individual with an impressive list of qualifications, experience, and accomplishments. His current role as Vice President of Development at Damac Properties allows him to make use of all the skills he has accumulated throughout his lifetime. With such impressive credentials, Dr. Mohammad Baydoun is sure to continue making a positive impact on the world for years to come.

