homeClass India takes home another award at the Indian Education & EdTech Summit

homeClass received the award from the able hands of Shri Sudhir Kumar Barai, Director BITS Pilani, Dr. Vaidyanathan Jayaraman, Dean SP Jain Global Management, and Shri Abhishek B Kurdukar, VP & Sales Head-Sodexo

New Delhi (India), February 2: Competitive exams have become a part of every student’s destination at high school. Different national and international colleges are eager to attract brilliant minds who are academically advanced. These brilliant students eventually get absorbed into the top global companies via campus recruitment.

Starting to learn application-based methodology late is not a good idea anymore. Hence parents are longing to get their children exposed to school-level competitions from a young age. International math, science, and English olympiads are most popular amongst parents. These Olympiads run for students worldwide and the mettle is judged by top-notched online as well as offline tests.

“I chose the Olympiad for my kid because this will help him in achieving his milestones in a structured way with proper guidance. He will be ready for the competitive world from an early stage. This idea perfectly fits into my plan to improve his confidence and focus on his deliverables.” says Sangeetha, mother of Yash who is in Grade 1 in a reputed school in Gurgaon. Yash ranked in all three subjects internationally under guidance from homeClass faculties in 2022 and continuing his training for Grade 2.

“It is important to feed the brains of the new-gen kids to deliver their best potential. Our online classes conduct repeated mock tests which help prepare students for the Olympiads, making it easy to approach the academic goal in a comprehensive way, from the comfort of their home,” said Mr. Bhaswata Sinharoy, Ex- Wipro GM, IISWBM alumnus.

homeClass faculties are specially trained to teach competitive exams such as Olympiads. The nature of these exams is tested around application-based content and not memory learning. Questions are tricky which can confuse an adult as well. Young children are first taken through the concept clearance and then gradually practiced in higher-order learning. Supported by multiple practice and mock tests in the exact olympiad pattern makes it easy for homeClass students to gain better ranking.

“The students won many international ranks in 2022, which is an endorsement in itself that the teaching methodology works. The team aligns with parents too, to give them an understanding of the study-play balance for their child. Adequate playtime and breaks to kids help them remain focussed on their education goal without missing childhood enjoyment or social life.” said Mr. Rajnish Prasad, a homeClass advisor and IIT(K)-IIM(B) alumnus.

“Winning the ‘Best Digital Coaching for School Competitive Exams’ for the second year in a row, at Indian Education and EdTech Summit 2023 has made our faculty proud and students joyful. We could not have achieved this without the parents who believed in us.” says Mr. N K Jain, an advisory member to homeClass, who is on the Board of Directors of Ambuja Realty; an expert administrator in the field of Education and more.

“We made the decision to join homeClass Olympiad training to explore, but the reason to continue is that Yash is enjoying the learning,” said Yash’s mother.

The 2023 session has already started at homeClass. “The syllabus they have created is vast and students are required to take as many practice tests as possible to be at their best, during the competition. Early admission last year made a lot of difference in the final outcome and we are happily continuing,” said Chaitra, parent of class 3 student Rhea.

