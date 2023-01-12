Holidays in 2023 in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: As a travel enthusiast, you’re probably always looking for new and exciting destinations to explore. With the new calendar year, get ready for new adventures and start planning your next trip. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on a tropical beach, skiing in the mountains, or experiencing the culture and history of a new city, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Here is the list of public holidays that will come in the calendar year 2023, and you can plan to apply for leaves around them for a smooth and stress-free vacation. Happy travels!
January 2023
Republic Day falls on a Thursday, apply for leave on Friday. So you get 4 full days’ trip to plan, including the weekend.
Best places to visit in January
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Shillong, Meghalaya
February 2023
18 February Saturday, Maha Shivratri, apply for leave either on Feb 17, Friday or Feb 20, Monday for a long weekend.
Best places to visit in February
Aizawl, Mizoram, Zanskar, Ladakh
March 2023
There are no long weekends in the month of March, if you are planning a trip during Holi 8th, a Wednesday you can opt to take leave on the 9th – 10th and the following weekend.
Other national/regional holidays:
22 Mar, Wed – Gudi Padwa
30 Mar, Thur – Ram Navami
Best places to visit in March
Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, Murudeshwar, Karnataka
April 2023
Good Friday is on the 7th of April, followed by the second Saturday and Sunday. You get a full 3 days trip to plan your trip.
Other regional holidays:
4 Apr, Tue- Mahavir Jayanti
14 Apr, Fri – Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti
22 Apr, Sat- Eid
Best places to visit in April
Bikaner, Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
May 2023
May 1st is a labour day, it falls on Mondays, which is preceded by a weekend on the 29th & 30th of April.
Other regional holidays:
5 May, Fri – Buddha Poornima
Best places to visit in May
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Manali, Himachal Pradesh
June 2023
There are no long weekend holidays in the month of June. However, Bakri Eid falls on Thursday, June 29, followed by a working Friday and weekend.
Best places to visit in June
Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand, Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh
July 2023
The only holiday that is seen to be given is on 29 July, Saturday, on the occasion of Muharram.
Best Places to visit in July
Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani, Maharashtra
August 2023
Independence day is on Tuesday, 15 August so you can apply for a leave for Monday 14th and get 4 days long weekend.
Other regional holidays:
16 Aug, Wed – Parsi New Year
31 Aug, Thur – Raksha Bandhan
Best Places to visit in August
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Andaman Islands
September 2023
September offers us many regional holidays, but there are no long weekends.
7 Sept, Thur – Janmashtami
19 Sept, Tue – Ganesh Chaturthi
28 Sept, Thur – Eid e Milad
Best Places to visit in September
Kalimpong, West Bengal, Amritsar, Punjab
October 2023
Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2nd, Monday, so you get a long weekend starting from September 29-30 for a trip.
Other regional holidays:
23 Oct 23, Mon – Maha Ashtami
24 Oct, Tue – Navami
Best Places to visit in October
Agra, Utter Pradesh, Hampi, Karnataka
November 2023
The long weekend is during Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is on the 27th Nov, Monday, you can get a 3 days long weekend to plan a trip.
Best Places to visit in November
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Gir, Gujarat
December 2023
This year Christmas falls on Monday, which gives us three consecutive bank holidays, as it is followed by the second Saturday.
Best Places:
Diu, Diu and Daman, Munnar, Kerala
About Writer
Purvi Patel is a passionate travel blogger and shares her stories, guides and travel hacks via mumbaikichori.com. You can also follow her on Instagram: @mumbaikichori
