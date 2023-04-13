HIITMS Academy Provides Aviation Management, Interior Design, and Fashion Design Aspirants With Opportunities To Build Illustrious Careers

The training institute offers diploma and certification courses with 100% placement assistance

New Delhi (India), April 11: India has been witnessing a boost in multiple career options over the last decade. With millennial and GenZ students coming to the forefront, people are exploring more alternatives, going beyond the conventional sciences. Aviation Management, Interior Designing, and Fashion Designing are three such fields of study that are receiving significant traction from Indians in recent times.

Considering the need for holistic training in each of these fields, HIITMS Academy helps students build illustrious careers in the world of fashion, interior design, and aviation. Located in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, the training institute offers dedicated diploma and certification courses to help students follow their passion and achieve impeccable professional success. The academy also provides distance learning facilities to students willing to pursue B.Com and BBA.

All courses at HIITMS Academy are designed by industry experts with years of professional experience. They provide students with an ideal blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience in every field of study. Some of the most popular courses offered at the institute include:

Diploma in Fashion Design

Certificate Course in Fashion Design

Certificate Course in Boutique Management

Diploma in Interior Design

Certificate Course in Interior Design

Certificate Course in Interior Furnishing Management

Diploma in Aviation Management

Certificate Course in Airhostess Training

Certificate Course in Airport Ground Services

Certificate Course in Office Administration

Certificate Course in Make-up Artist

IELTS & Advanced English

Since its inception in 2013, HIITMS Academy has helped over 10,000 students obtain quality education and training in their respective areas of interest.

Along with coaching the students, the institution also provides 100% placement assistance, guiding them every step of the way as they achieve their dreams. Moreover, the academy offers regular, weekend, and remote (online) classes to its students, allowing them to choose an alternative as per their convenience.

To make on- premise coaching and training holistic, HIITMS Academy offers a fully air-conditioned facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure that enhances the learning experience. The highlight of the institute is its 28-seater Mock Flight setup used for aviation management training.

HIITMS Academy’s contribution to India’s education sector has provided the institution with prestigious awards and recognitions, including Pride of Hyderabad 2021, Best Vocational Training Institute –2023, and The Most Promising Air Hostess Training Institute – 2023.

Mohammed Rafiuddin, the Founder and Director of HIITMS Academy, believes that institutes like HIITMS are important and allow young aspirants to become imminent leaders. He says, “Quality education always lays the right foundation for an individual to thrive in their professional and personal life. An institute that prioritizes students’ needs and provides a platform to fulfil their dreams has the potential to sculpt leaders of tomorrow!”

