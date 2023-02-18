Heritage Infraspace completes construction of Chunniganj metro station diaphragm wall in Kanpur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 18: Heritage Infraspace, an award-winning construction company based in Ahmedabad, has completed the work of another metro station in Kanpur. The achievement is another addition to Heritage Infraspace’s long list of impressive feats.

A diaphragm wall is constructed for the underground metro station. It is the most advanced technique of underground wall construction. In metros, 800mm to 1200mm width Diaphragm walls are being constructed.

Heritage Infraspace, which was given the contract for the Chunniganj Metro Station diaphragm wall in Kanpur in 2021, successfully completed the work on Sunday.

“We provide our services in the metro station’s diaphragm wall construction, a segment we have pioneered in India. We are having the largest fleet of Diaphragm wall machinery in India which aids us to complete the projects before the timeline. We have worked on Metro rail projects in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Agra and take great pride in our contribution to the development of metro rail projects in India. We are committed to contributing to nation-building,” said Gagan Goswami, Founder and Director of Heritage Infraspace.

Heritage Infraspace is the pioneer of ground engineering solutions such as diaphragm walls and deep foundations in India. It provides crucial geotechnical solutions for large-scale residential and commercial construction, dam projects, and metro and subway systems all over the country. In addition to multiple Metro rail projects, Heritage Infraspace has also been involved in the construction of the new Parliament building, Jammu Riverfront, Daman Seafront, and many other projects.

