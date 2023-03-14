Heritage Cyberworld organises cyber crime awareness seminar in Anand Niketan Maninagar

India’s youngest cybersecurity entrepreneur Dhruv Pandit explains to students and teachers about cybercrimes and ways to prevent falling victim to them.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 13: Heritage Cyberworld, India’s leading cyber defence and digital forensics firm, organised a Cyber Jaagrookta Seminar (Cyber Awareness Seminar) in the Anand Niketan Maninagar campus on Friday.

Dhruv Pandit, Founder and Director of Heritage Cyberworld, addressed more than * students from standard 9 to 12 and teachers at the seminar. He informed them about the latest cybercrimes targeting students and teachers. He shared useful information about the various initiatives undertaken by the state and central governments to prevent cybercrimes and to fight against people engaging in cybercrimes.

Mr Pandit, who is India’s youngest cybersecurity entrepreneur and a certified cybercrime investigation advisor, informed the students and teachers about widespread cybercrimes such as money laundering, online drug trafficking, human trafficking, child pornography, pornography, sextortion frauds, and other activities going on on the Dark Web and Deep Web that can be especially harmful to students.

He shared statistics about the number of cyber attacks targeting schools and colleges and the modus operandi of the cyber criminals, and also shared tips about how to safeguard oneself against cyber attacks. He apprised them about the steps to be taken if they fall prey to cybercrime and how to report the crime. He also informed them about the national cybercrime reporting portal.

“Cybercrimes are a reality and they will continue to take place. The best and only way to fight cybercrimes is through awareness and prevention, and this is the objective of the Cyber Jaagrookta Seminar. We are reaching out directly to school students, many of who spend a lot of time on electronic devices and can fall prey to cybercrimes. We are not only informing them about cybercrimes and the need to protect themselves from falling victim to such crimes, but also sharing tips for safe online behaviour that can help in preventing a majority of cybercrimes. The students and teachers who participated in the session are much more aware of cybercrimes and ways to prevent them than they were before the session,” said Mr Pandit, who is also a certified cybersecurity expert.

During the seminar, Mr Pandit also shared details about career opportunities in the field of cybersecurity. He also gave a live demonstration of mobile phone hacking and explained to them the symptoms of the phone being hacked.

Mr Pandit and Heritage Cyberworld have been working to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India where cybersecurity is seen as an integral part of national security.

Driven by increased devices, social media use, cloud storage, digital downloads, and mobile and online payments, cybercrimes are on the rise globally. Though students consider themselves to be tech-savvy, many of them fall prey to cybercrimes. Cyberattack victims can suffer financial, legal, and psychological consequences as cybercriminals can easily steal personal information.

