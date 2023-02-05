Here’s how AliceBlue is guiding traders to navigate market volatility to bounce off trading session lows

Bengaluru (Karnataka), February 4: Market volatility is not new to investors and traders, simple reasons like a lapse in discipline, or just a sustained bleed-out of trading capital, can make investors dive from one sector to another. But when big trading lows or fear of recession increases, and favourable risk-reward scenario doesn’t work for a long time, all investors are left with is waiting and hoping for a bounce back.

While long-term investors have seen inevitable troughs and crests, for many new investors, it is their first unpleasant encounter with market vagaries and losses. History has been a witness to many such painful occurrences, and even though Indian markets have never entered a bear phase, history informs us that the stock market does bounce back, slowly but it does. Here’s what AliceBlue, a discount stockbroking firm that empowers new-age traders and investors, advises to do to bounce back from trading session lows –

Hang on even when the market looks bleak:

When the market looks bleak, the first defence is checking your stocks and knowing which shares have been affected the most. Then examine your portfolio and analyze high-risk stocks from the safe ones, once you know you can reallocate your money to better-performing stocks and diversify your investments to minimize the risk and hold on as the stock market always corrects itself from time to time.

It may get a bit much to watch the value of your portfolio going down, however, to chicken out or simply sell everything is almost always a wrong move. Traders also need to remember the important metric that market volatility doesn’t bring the ultimate destination of price changes. But still having the right information and strategies can go a long way as entering the volatility arena without knowledge can lead to losses as well.

In such a scenario what traders need is a set of nimble fingers and a quick platform that makes online trading easy. AliceBlue endeavours to provide traders with a quick and nimble platform with low brokerage charges that helps traders enter and exit trades quickly to take maximum advantage of volatile markets.

Time to re-examine your bets:

When the market is on its rollercoaster ride, the first step is to re-examine the companies you own and if the fundamental changes in the company don’t add then you should consider selling the stock. Plus the long-term investment will always protect you as much as possible and it will create the opportunity for growth in the future when the market is going up.

Sit and Observe:

After all the re-examination and re-evaluation of all of the companies that still meet the qualifications, it is time to sit still in the market and observe. As when the cloud of volatility disperses and the market rebounds, you will be there in the ‘beating the market’ session and learning and timing profitable trades for the future.

The recent market volatility due to wars or the pandemic and the festering potential recession crisis still weighs on the market’s outlook. However, with the upcoming budget of 2023, investors are hoping for some relief and changes, but traders with ample knowledge know best not to just rely on promises. That’s where efficient trading platforms like Aliceblue step in and provide online end traders a single margin and simplified brokerage trading portal that can handle volatile days and immense volumes.

AliceBlue endeavours to provide their customers with a safe, secure, efficient and pleasant trading experience where they can focus on their trades instead of worrying about brokerage, outages or volatility. Customers can completely rely on this platform for their flat brokerage, prompt customer service and sheer commitment to delivering on both fronts.

