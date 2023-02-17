Harsh Narwani recognised as Emerging Social Media Talent by Filmfare Middle East Awards

New Delhi (India), February 16: An Indian-origin model/influencer, Harsh Narwani, has been judged 1st runner-up at this year’s Filmfare Middle East Social Night Awards. These awards are given to remarkable newsmakers across the spectrum of entertainment and social media categories. Harsh received the award in the Fashion (Male) category.

Multi-talented Harsh was honored at an event in Dubai, where Nora Fatehi also performed along with famous Bollywood playback artist Kanika Kapoor. The award show was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Harsh received his award for making a notable contribution to this field in a short time. He has been working as a model since 2018 and has walked the ramp for a number of established as well as upcoming designers.

He has also appeared as a guest on several talent competitions & reality shows on T.V. Recently, he turned to social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, with his handle being called @narwaniharsh. On Instagram, he posts content related to lifestyle, vlogging, digital marketing, etc. More importantly, Harsh is an official member of TikTok Arab too. His videos on TikTok are highly popular, leading him to collaborate with a number of brands for social media marketing. So far, he has collaborated with brands such as Carasti, OurShopee, Ecofy Me, Lulu Hyper Market, Vox Cinema, The Gardeno, Nestro hypermarket, Shein, Simbavapes, Lightinthebox, Ecolyteplus, and SemSaro.

Based in Dubai now, Harsh works as a blogger, digital content creator, model, actor, and lifestyle influencer.

