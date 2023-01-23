With Hafele’s 15° Linear Lens, your surroundings have never looked brighter!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: The commitment to continuous innovation and technological advancement has led to the birth of Hafele’s linear lens technology, which provides a revolutionized approach towards functional and ambient lighting alike in any area where enhanced illumination is desired.

Made in Germany in compliance with Hafele standards, the new 15° Linear Lens from this family helps achieve brighter lighting over larger distances. The smaller angle of the lens makes it possible for the light to have a higher intensity and a better reach with minimum scatter loss. This makes it perfect for high-ceiling applications in homes and other large spaces like shopping malls, airport terminals and offices. Sweeping, mesmerizing wall-washing effects can also be achieved in order to add a little extra panache to your surroundings – be it accent lighting in the living room or study to highlight your precious collectables, spot lighting in museums or galleries to display valuable artefacts and paintings or task lighting for a ceiling atop a kitchen island; the possibilities are endless.

The 15° Linear Lens can be easily controlled via the BLE Mesh (to be launched) with the smartphone application or Loox Range of Switches. Quick assembly, easy configuration and straightforward operation make this lens an essential must-have for your interiors.

About Hafele

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories, namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces, catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia, including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who, in turn, cater to over 8000 satellite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo, respectively.

