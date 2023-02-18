Hafele Klara Highline Pro Kitchen Machine

New Delhi (India), February 17: Small appliances like slicers, graters or mixers increase your productivity in the kitchen. Or do they? A cluttered worktop causes chaos in your culinary playground and can muddle up your headspace. With the rising trend of people opting for open kitchens, it is absolutely necessary to unclutter your kitchen to cater to your functional needs and your aesthetical aspirations. Appliances that serve a single purpose can easily be replaced with multi-purpose machines. This not only creates more space for you on your worktop but, in the long run, helps derive compounded value for the money spent by you.

Hafele brings to you the Klara Highline Pro Kitchen Machine, which in essence, is a kitchen dynamo and successfully amalgamates functions of various countertop appliances like dough kneader, whisker, beater, chopper, grater, sausage maker, juicer, mixer and grinder.

This top-of-the-line kitchen machine comes equipped with a technologically advanced touch control pad, multiple speed settings and an enhanced model design in an elegant matte finish. With the new Klara Highline Pro, you can enjoy the most advanced design and functionality that will make your regular cooking task a breeze.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories, namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces, catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries. It has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia, including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops, along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who, in turn, cater to over 8000 satellite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai and distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo, respectively.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

