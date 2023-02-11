Gultesham: The Actor with a Growing Resume of Accomplishments

Gultesham, the talented actor, was born in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Delhi

New Delhi (India), February 10: Gultesham, the talented actor, was born in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Delhi. He received his schooling from the prestigious Anglo-Arabic School in Ajmeri Gate, Delhi.

Gultesham’s journey in the entertainment industry began as a theatre artist in Delhi. He was then discovered for his acting skills and received small roles in films such as “Bajrangi Bhai Jaan” and “2.0” with legendary actors like Rajnikant and Akshay Kumar. He also had the opportunity to work with Salman Khan in the hit film “Sultan”.

In September 2016, Gultesham moved to Mumbai to further pursue his acting career and was soon offered his first break in the daily soap “Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey” on Zee TV. He credits the casting director Dhananjay Pandey for this opportunity.

Since then, Gultesham has been a part of numerous daily soaps including “Partners Trouble Ho Gai Double” on Sab TV, “Bado Bahu” on &TV, “Ishaqbazz” on Star Plus,” Kashibai Bajirao Ballal on Zee TV”, “Dil Se Dil Tak” on Colors, “Rab Se Shona Ishaq” on Sony TV, “Sourya aur Anokhi ki Kahani” on Star Plus, “Kum Kum Bhagya” on Zee TV, “Mauka E Wardaat” on &TV, “Naamkaran” on Star Plus, and many others. He is currently preparing for the next season of the popular show “Naagin” which will be featured on Colors TV.

In addition to his acting skills, Gultesham has also made an impact in the advertisement film industry, having worked in several advertisements such as “Laminates Ideal Ad,” “Skinkraft Ad,” “Queopeon Bath Lounges Ad,” “General Air Conditioner AC Ad,” and others. He has also worked with renowned actors like Amol Parashar and Tapsee Pannu in various OTT shows and movies.

Gultesham’s upcoming projects include the miniseries “WAKE UP” which is based on drugs and will be released on Amazon Mini/Disney+Hotstar Mini. The series is produced by Sunil Jain under Clut Entertainment and is written and directed by Kajal Naskar. Gultesham will play the lead role in this much-anticipated series.

Gultesham’s future plans include releasing a music video, titled “Dil Tod Gaye,” as the lead, which has been sung by Raj Barman and will be released by the Zee Music Company. He also plans to start his own production house in the near future.

Gultesham’s success mantra is to take risks, stay focused, and be consistent in his work. His hard work and dedication have earned him great success in show business and he has recently been nominated for the ITA award for his negative role in “Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.