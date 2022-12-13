GSP Crop launched CTPR products ‘Helipro’ and ‘Ballot’ to benefit farmers in India

One of India’s first agrochemical companies to manufacture and sell Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR), an insecticide product to protect sugarcane, rice, soyabean, pulses and vegetables.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 13: GSP Crop Science, a leader in the agrochemical business based out of Ahmedabad has launched CTPR (chlorantraniliprole) under the brand name Helipro and Ballot. After tireless efforts by the Research and Development team, GSP Crop will now manufacture and sell CTPR under ‘Make in India’ initiative to benefit the farmers and customers, at large.

Formerly only sold by FMC, GSP Crop Science, recently got a go ahead from Delhi High Court to sell and manufacture CTPR in India, after which GSP has officially launched its Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) products Helipro and Ballot that works through injections, contact, ovi-larvicidal, larvicidal on chewing pest insects.

Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) provides an effective and long duration of insect control with its unique mode of action in crops like sugarcane, rice, soyabean, pulses and vegetables by controlling all lepidoptera and other species. It is also toxic to insect eggs, larvae and pupae on contact. CTPR has an excellent bottom-up intake and transportation in plants and effectively penetrates plants from root to stem.

On this launch, Bhavesh Shah, managing director of GSP Crop Science said, “GSP is delighted to provide the Indian market with CTPR (Chlorantraniliprole) under the brand name Helipro and Ballot. We can very proudly say we are one of the very few companies who will be selling this market. Our aim is to provide our hardworking farmers with the right product with the price they deserve with the best quality possible.”

GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd – is amongst the leading manufacturers of agrochemicals in India. It manufactures a wide range of “technical” and “formulations” of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides (crop protection solutions) and plant regulators for Indian agriculture and farmers’ community.

With a financial turnover of Rs 1200 crore annually and four manufacturing units in Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, GSP Crop Science comprises more than 70 branded products – which gets marketed through a network of 6,500 distributors, over 30,000 dealers and 34 depots in India and exports to 25 countries.

