Grand trailer launch of Hindi film “Bera Ek Aghori”

New Delhi (India), March 30: The trailer launch of Film Production House Dhiraal Entertainment Presents Hindi film “Bera-Ek Aghori” held in a grand way at Country Club, Mumbai where the entire team including Producer Raju Bharati, lead actors Prem Dhiraal, Shakti Veer Dhiraal and actress Prajakta Shinde were present. Here the trailer and songs of the film were shown which was liked by all.

Satish Pujari (Distributor Audio Lab), Rajeev Ruia Director, Actress Sweety Chhabra, Producer Director KS Malhotra, Actor Dinesh Lamba, Actress Shilpa Choudhary, Actress Mehak Choudhary, Actress Komal Soni etc were present here as Chief Guest on this special occasion.

The trailer launch event of Bera Ek Aghori began with Ganesh Vandana. Then all the artists and guests were honored by giving bouquets. Singer and anchor Sonali Mishra, the host of the event created a different atmosphere as soon as she entered the stage, the film is releasing in theaters worldwide on 28th April.

Flm producer Raju Bharati told that this film is the first attempt of all of us and we are very excited about its release. The concept and subject of the film is unique. Truth triumphs in the end, this is the message in the film. This Hindi movie starred Shakti Veer Dhiraal and Prem Dhiraal in lead roles. The songs of the film are sung by Nakash Aziz, Shahid Mallya and Vaishali.

Shakti Veer Dhiraal who is playing the lead role in the film said that “Bera Ek Aghori” is a horror cinema with full spice of entertainment. Along with horror, romance, thrill, suspense, the film also has good music. It has two dancing songs. While Shahid Mallya has lent his voice to a romantic song. There are songs in the voices of singers like Nakash Aziz too.

Prem Dhiraal told that the story line of Bera Ek Aghori and its presentation is wonderful, the audience will definitely like the film. A lot of animation and VFX have also been used in the film.

While thanking Prem-Shakti, actress Prajakta Shinde said that they gave me such a big opportunity in this film, thank you for this. The story of the film Bera Ek Aghori is quite different. The concept of the film is unique. I hope the film will be a hit. My character is also very interesting.

Many celebrities attended the trailer launch as special guests, including Satish Pujari, director Kuldeep Malhotra, actor Dinesh Lamba, actress Sweety Chhabra, actress Shilpa Choudhary, actress Mehak Choudhary, actress Komal Soni and film distributor etc. Everyone appreciated the trailer of the film and said that the way the name of the film is unique, its subject is also new. It doesn’t look like this is the first film of this team. All the guests congratulated and wished the entire team of the film Bera Ek Aghori.

The writer of the film is Shakti Veer Dhiraal, director Prem Dhiraal, music composer Prem Shakti, DOP Roshan Khadgi. The film is being released worldwide by Audio Lab Media Corporation. Publish Media team is taking care of PR.

