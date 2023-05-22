Gopal Dash Baghel: A Visionary Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Sports Management in India

New Delhi (India), May 20: Gopal Dash Baghel, a distinguished Indian entrepreneur and sports enthusiast, is making waves in the realms of finance, administration, and sports management. With a strong background in finance and accounts, Gopal has been instrumental in the growth and development of various organizations throughout his career. Currently residing in Mumbai with his family, including his daughter Parrimyna, Gopal continues to leave a lasting impact on the industry.

Born on the 19th of March, 1983, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Gopal’s upbringing was marked by financial hardships. After the untimely demise of his father, Lt. Sh. Ramesh Chand Baghel, Gopal’s mother, Rukmani Devi, took on the responsibility of providing for the family. Despite these challenges, Gopal remained determined to excel in his education. He attended Ratanmuni Jr School and Raja Balwant Singh Junior High School in Agra, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

Gopal’s pursuit of higher education led him to enroll in Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from 2001 to 2004. While studying, Gopal took up part-time jobs to support himself financially, showcasing his strong work ethic and determination. He worked at various establishments, including gift shops and cosmetic stores, and even engaged in door-to-door selling of cosmetic products.

During his undergraduate years, Gopal began his professional journey as an article clerk at Agarwal Singhle & Co, where he gained valuable insights into the field of accounting and finance. Although he faced challenges that prevented him from completing various professional courses, such as CA (Chartered Accountancy), M.Com, LLB (Bachelor of Laws), and CS (Company Secretary) programs, Gopal’s dedication remained unwavering.

In 2008, Gopal joined KS Oils Ltd in Agra, where he worked until 2011 while simultaneously establishing his academy, The Ambience of Professional Accountants, in 2013. Additionally, he became an authorized training partner for the Indian Idol Academy. Gopal’s passion for education led him to start Tally Education, where he taught and provided job opportunities to over 500 students.

Furthering his career, Gopal joined Monalisa Group as an Accounts Officer from 2011 to 2018. During this time, he delved into entrepreneurship and founded Mirock India Retail Ltd in 2016 and College Sports Premier League Ltd in 2015. In October 2021, Gopal’s dedication to sports and education culminated in the establishment of the Council of College Sports Premier League in India, an NGO approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Gopal Dash Baghel, currently the Founder of CSPL (Council of College Sports Premier League), is widely recognized for his vision of creating a nationwide tournament akin to the ICC and Olympic Games. His entrepreneurial ventures and unwavering support for sports and education initiatives have made him a prominent figure in India’s sporting landscape.

With a career spanning nearly 19 years, Gopal has made significant contributions to the organizations he has been associated with. His expertise lies in finance and accounts, where he has consistently achieved cost savings and implemented efficient financial management practices. Throughout his career, Gopal has taken on roles of increasing responsibility, showcasing his leadership abilities and strategic acumen.

Gopal’s proficiency extends to various aspects of financial management, including internal control disciplines, preparation of financial statements, and generating MIS reports. He has excelled in sales and purchase accounting, process improvement, compliance, tax assessments, and management accounting. Gopal’s accolades include leading successful accounting system transitions and implementing cost-saving measures that have positively impacted financial return on investment.

Beyond his corporate roles, Gopal has provided accounting, taxation, and audit services to various individuals and organizations. His wide-ranging skill set encompasses software packages such as MS Office, Tally ERP, Busy, and other specialized applications like I.Tax, TDS, FBT, ROC, and Service Tax. These skills have enabled him to navigate complex financial and tax-related operations with ease.

As Gopal Dash Baghel continues to spearhead the Council of College Sports Premier League, his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to sports and education initiatives will undoubtedly shape the future of sports management in India. His vision of creating a nationwide sporting extravaganza is set to revolutionize the industry and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

