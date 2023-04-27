Goldstone Technologies and e-mobility major Quantron AG, forge JV to build digital platforms offering sustainability services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Goldstone Technologies Limited (GTL) is setting up a Joint Venture Company partnering with German e-mobility major, Quantron AG. The JV will operate out of Augsburg, in Germany and from Hyderabad, with plans to set up a US entity in Q3 2023.

The JV company operating out of Germany will be focusing on providing various solutions through an AI supported platform. GTL and Quantron, by developing this platform will be serving a market which is under serious requirement of sustainable integrated solutions for mobility and logistic companies for their fleet management solutions. The new company will be a key enabler for a zero-emission transport transformation. The addressable market size will be between 150-250 Billion Euros by 2030 enabling OEM agnostic mobility as a Service (MaaS) Solution. Target markets are Europe, the USA, India, and the Middle East with QUANTRON, and ETO Motors as the first customers. Both parties are planning to invest over 20 million Euros in the next 36 months into these platforms.

GTL as a development partner will provide the software and manage the integration of the customised platform and Quantron will utilise the digital platform as an enabler for its 360° ecosystem for its customers. The new software will enable an AI-driven SaaS-based platform to serve both as a transaction and customer-facing platform, featuring a User Interface for e.g., the performance measurement of fleets, etc. The JV has enough enquiries including the partners’ fleets where the beta version will be launched soon.

GTL will bring People, Processes and Technology together to solve complex business problems, and BI, Analytics and Sustainability solutions help customers succeed with data. GTL’s world-class IT Service offerings aim to deliver focused, flexible, and high-quality solutions at optimal costs, thereby building trust-based relationships with customers and reducing time to value. GTL will be developing the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of the platform, in collaboration with Quantron.

Roadzen Inc.is a strategic partner in this JV to support with a digital product portfolio to offer Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS), Road Side Assistance & Extended Warranty modules. The JV would also cover the distribution, sale & commercialization of the software as a white-labelled solution to third parties. One of the objectives of the JV is to give logistics providers opportunities to convert their existing analogue processes into digital environments. The focus of the JV is on the value addition of the clients get from solutions, not just the solutions themselves.

Starting out as a horse-drawn carriage business in the year 1882, Quantron combines e-mobility know-how with over 140 years of commercial vehicle experience and plans to introduce heavy-lift e-mobility logistics solutions to the Indian market. The JV will announce the plan for the Indian market with the MaaS and Fleet Management services, with the view to become OEM agnostic and focus on the future needs of fleets in the Zero Emission World.

