Golden Agers’ Grand Bharatpur Holi Celebrations Strikes Up the Festive Spirit in Senior Citizens

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15: After a couple of years of low-key Holi celebrations due to the unfortunate pandemics, India celebrated Holi in its full glory this year, and the top-notch brand of MicroNet Infocom and logistics Pvt Ltd., Golden Agers, took part in the joy with its one-of-a-kind celebration at Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

Golden Agers organized a Pre-Holi celebration group tour to Bharatpur from March 4 to March 6, beginning from Delhi. The tour package specifically included senior citizens of 50 or above and a two-night stay in the picturesque Bharatpur. The Golden Agers team captured the festivities’ spirit with a grand celebration arranged at a cozy resort in Bharatpur on the day of Holi. The celebrations went on from twelve to three afternoon.

The Golden Agers team, including the owners, hosted the celebration, and the tour participants were all welcomed with traditional Chandan tilak tika with the backing of a dhol number. The celebrations with color went on throughout the evening, and the hosts also arranged fun games and selfie corners alongside. From authentic Indian snacks like Gujiya, Mishrambu, dahi bhalla papdi, gol gappe, etc., to full-on DJ and dhol music, to a massive phoolon ki holi celebration later in the evening with karaoke and the like, the celebration totally reflected the true essence of celebrating Holi with family.

The group made memories worth remembering until their lives ended. The Golden Agers team gifted them a group photo session and a very special gulal hamper as mementos to remember the good time. The group was in high praise for the efforts the Golden Agers team put in. They also spoke fondly of the Bharatpur sightseeing, accommodation in a deluxe hotel, the efficient and approachable group coordinator, games and activities, etc., they were provided as part of the tour.

Golden Agers has always been keen on providing their clients with the most memorable and comfortable travel experiences, and the trend remained the same in this pre-holi celebratory tour package too. “Our primary goal is to alleviate the lives of senior persons; generating a profit is not our motivation.”, says Nidhi Mehra, the founder of Golden Agers.

Golden Agers, the popular online travel portal for the elderly, has a solid expertise of over two decades in the hospitality industry. Along with organizing numerous tour packages yearly, they have partnered with the biggest names in the travel and hospitality industry.

From the unique concept of travel captains for each tour to an elderly-friendly travel schedule to a wide variety of travel packages, Golden Agers has truly checked the list for elderly-friendly travel and trips. The founder and team at Golden Agers are pretty particular about not levying hefty prices from travel enthusiasts as they believe that “traveling is the ideal escape for the elderly to renew themselves.”

While the lion’s share of the population considers the elderly as practical burdens, Golden Agers value their contributions to the community and society in general. And thus, although taking care of them during a tour comes with a fair set of challenges, Golden Agers are all up for it. They hope to provide their customers with memories worth living for, and they also hope to soon grow beyond the borders and be the number one elderly-friendly travel solution globally.

