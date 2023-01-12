Goel Ganga Developments Wins Awards at ET Best Realty Awards 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: In a recent series of events, Goel Ganga Developments Won three promising awards at the ET Best Realty Brands Awards 2022 and Pune times Mirror. Best Realty Brands 2022 aims at celebrating the success of the Real Estate Market and its sub segments and likewise celebrate and immortalize brands for the year 2022. The Economic Times awards included the game changers of the real estate industry with focus on some of the most innovative solutions to unprecedented challenges.

Pune Mirror hosted the other prestigious award function. The awards received are in the categories of Top Enterprising Real Estate Brand of the Year and Top Township Project For their project Ganga Newtown. Goel Ganga Developments is one of the most trusted real estate developer in Pune. It is also a multi-faceted business conglomerate with business ventures across myriad sectors like education, logistics and energy. They are known for our time-tested commitment to details, innovation, reliability and value. Be it any sector they deal in; a customer-first approach is the crux of their business operations.

Goel Ganga Developments has been in the business for more than 4 decades now. The brand tells a story of quality, creativity and passion for detail. Their recent flagship township project Ganga Newtown spread over 14 acres houses different categories of 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 2.5 BHK APARTMENTS with a plethora of amenities and sports zones spread across the township along with a boulevard of retail and F&B chains. Ganga New Town is the biggest township of Dhanori. Dhanori is one of the most popular locations in Pune and is developing at an exponential rate when it comes to infrastructure improvements. It is a Vastu-compliant residential project designed to become a self-sufficient community.

Speaking about the event Ms. Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments said, “We are absolutely elated to be recognized at these prestigious award functions. Appreciation always works wonders for the hard work we put in. This infuses an energized drive to continue to outperform ourselves to succeed further. Goel Ganga is looking at a promising year with millions of square feet in the pipeline. We are grateful for these awards and look forward to always bring the best design and quality in the industry with on time delivery.

