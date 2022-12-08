e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusGM Modular is geared up for Delhi Acetech 2022

GM Modular is geared up for Delhi Acetech 2022

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi (India), December 8: GM is all set to participate in the coveted and biggest exhibition for design and Architecture – Delhi Acetech 2022, commencing from December 8th until the 11th.This much-awaited mega exhibition is a 4-day event and will take place in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan location.

After a successful wrap-up of the most recognised Acetech 2022 Exhibition in Mumbai, now GM is now gearing up to participate in Acetech Delhi, where it will occupy the largest stall space of over 6500 sq-ft at the forthcoming premium event and will unveil its exclusive products and latest innovations in the home electrical space at the event .Like the latest range from avant-garde designs in switches to decorative lights.

The GM stall will also entail a cafeteria for the visitors.

The trailblazing and one-of-a-kind initiative “Showroom on the wheels” will be showcased in Acetech , which is basically a showroom created on a bus unique concept; it is executed in association with Dilip Chabria, the acclaimed car designer, and is an extraordinary innovation by GM that has never been  done before.

Founded in 2002, GM Modular has an indelible strong legacy for offering a wide range of revolutionary products like LED lights, home automation solutions, fans, modular switches, Bluetooth music player and much more, curated to elevate and transform customer experience by providing discerning customers with a one-stop-solution for all their electrical needs.

Speaking about it, Jayanth Jain, GM’s MD and CEO said, “After the spectacular response of the Mumbai Acetech exhibition, we’re immensely excited to participate in Acetech Delhi and looking forward to execute “Showroom on the wheels” unique initiative in Delhi exhibition as well.

Don’t miss this opportunity to visit the GM stall and at Acetech witness the finest national and international brands, illustrious real estate developers, architects, and designers from around the world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

All E Technologies Limited brings its SME IPO on NSE Emerge, IPO of 53,55,200 shares opens on 9th...

All E Technologies Limited brings its SME IPO on NSE Emerge, IPO of 53,55,200 shares opens on 9th...

Star Housing Finance Limited Board Declares Record Date For Subdivision Of Shares (Split 1:2) And...

Star Housing Finance Limited Board Declares Record Date For Subdivision Of Shares (Split 1:2) And...

Maninder Buttar Collabs with Amandeep Singh Batra, New Video Coming Soon

Maninder Buttar Collabs with Amandeep Singh Batra, New Video Coming Soon

Algorand (ALGO) and The Sandbox (SAND) Dwindle As Investors Favor New Crypto Darkhorse Orbeon...

Algorand (ALGO) and The Sandbox (SAND) Dwindle As Investors Favor New Crypto Darkhorse Orbeon...

GM Modular is geared up for Delhi Acetech 2022

GM Modular is geared up for Delhi Acetech 2022