Global Women’s Media Platform Women Who Win Announces its Prestigious Advisory Board; Board Includes Multiple South Asian Women Leaders & Women from All Over the World  

New Delhi (India), March 7: U.S.-based organization Women Who Win is taking the lead in giving women around the world a platform to share their story, make connections, mentor, and be a part of a dynamic women’s community. Founded by three South Asian women in the Boston area, Dr. Manju Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Shaleen Sheth, the organization has thousands of members and has readership and engagement in over 80 countries. Since its inception in June 2020, Women Who Win has been supported and done collaborations with renowned institutions, including Bank of America, Linkedin, Asian American Commission, Akshaya Patra USA, Asian Community Fund- Boston Foundation, and more.

The founders are excited to bring this board together as they believe this will be crucial for the future growth and vision of the organization. The team stated, “We are thrilled to bring this board together to continue our mission in empowering the personal and professional lives of women and girls around the world; we are bringing diverse women leaders across different industries and backgrounds to help drive the Women Who Win mission forward. Each board member represents the deep spirit and multifaceted nature of Women Who Win.”

Founder Shaleen Sheth says, “I am excited to bring such a dynamic group of women together. What really sets this board apart is the diversity in backgrounds. Our board members have had such different career paths – architects, business leaders, technologists, healthcare leaders. As one of our youngest co-founders, I think this board will help us reach more young professionals and new audiences. We hope you join our organization, and become a part of our community.”

Women Who Win is centered around being an inclusive, free, and accessible platform [i.e. the platform for the daily dreamer] Please check out their Advisory Board Members, and join them on social media below.

Founders: Shaleen Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Dr. Manju Sheth

