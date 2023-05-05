Global Inspirational Awards & Fashion Festival 2023 in Dubai

World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events & Media Celebrate the biggest ever felicitation & Fashion Event under the aegis of NBM “A Series of Events” Edition-3 in UAE

Dubai (UAE), May 4: Global Inspirational Awards & Fashion Festival 2023 happened on 29th April 2023 in Dubai. An event is presented by World Humanitarians Foundation, organised by Trident Events & Media and co-organised by Emirates Holding and Bihari Connect, powered by Ram Rattan Group, sponsored by M3M Noida and supported by GTTCI.

The event will comprise Awards, Branding & Business Promotions, B2B Fashion Shows, exhibitions, Gala Dinner and cultural performances.

Disha D Kakran adds, As the WH Foundation, our organization will focus on promoting Art, Culture and Tourism through the Exhibition and Fashion show because we believe that the art walk is a great way to direct people and encourage the world to visit India. Unity in diversity is one of the significant characteristics of Indian culture, making it unique. In Global Inspirational Awards, they will be honouring the Individuals and organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals & helped their country to come out of the Global crisis.

In the Global Fashion Festival, models present fashionable clothes designed by 10 designers on the stage, with various colours and styles decorating the unique atmosphere. The fashion show opened with Kauzika Sarees, followed by Designer Pritam Nayak, Fashionway by Diana, Qasbi by Fahad Khatri, Golden Taar by Adhya Singh, Kushi Chauhan By Sarita, Fashion Sandy by Sandhya Nayak, M Designes by Mukesh Dubey, Radhikaraj Prouhit, and Show closed with DivyShree by World Humanitarians Foundation. The makeover team was organised by Sneha from Glam by SnehaLK.

During the program Trident Event and Media & GTTCI president Dr. Gaurav Gupta also hosted the Business Meet, where all the Global Trade Technology Council India’s Members had a round table discussion on trade relations.

Mr. Shiv Kakran, Founder of Trident Events & Media, London said “I am sure with the extravaganza in Dubai, we will be able to attract our different fashion designers, stakeholders such as Entrepreneurs, MSME Promoters, Social Activists, Start-ups, Educationalist, Researchers, Scholars, Medical fraternity and many more. I would also like to thank all the Chief Guests (H.E. Zakyah Al Qaydi, Yaqoob Al Ali, H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani and Dr Bu Abdullah), and Guest of Honour (H.E. Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Mr Abdulaziz Ahmad, Khalid Al Jassim, Dunston Pereira, Dr Udeshwar Kumar Singh, Hanif Shaikh, H.E. Barema BOCOUM, Amb. Sandeep Mehta, H.E. Aarefa Al Falahi, Shri Priya Darshi Mishra, H.E. Rose-Ann Benjamin, Lara Tabet, and Arman Khan) Ersin Fakezade Turkish Singer & Artist, Lucky Dancer, Prarbdha Batwal, Shifa Memon, Aanchal Kushwaha for gracing this event in Double Tree By Hilton. Additionally, guests witness the astounding performances by Gori Nagori, Preeti Shukla, Mahi Srivastava and Poonam Dubay, which World Humanitarians Foundation and Bihari Connect organised.

