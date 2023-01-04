e-Paper Get App
Global Capital Markets Ltd Plans Expansion

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
New Delhi (India), January 4: BSE and CSE (Kolkatta Stock Exchange) listed, Global Capital Markets Ltd, an NBFC, traditionally engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and providing finance has Informed the Exchange that it is planning to expand and Board had discussed about entering sector of Bills Discounting which would be either anchor/shipper lead model or transportation led model which would focus on small ticket sized loans ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.

The Board has also discussed about entering Gold Loan Financing sector, wherein it would engage in financing against Gold to small retail borrowers.

Recently, the company has also expanded its activities into Real Estate and Software Sector.

