GIHED Property Show to take place on January 6, 7 & 8

L to R – Pranjal Patel (Invitee Director), Tejas Joshi (President), Viral Shah (Secretary), Ankur Desai (Vice Chairman, Event Committee)

Organised by CREDAI Ahmedabad, the show will feature over 250 real estate projects from different segments.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3: CREDAI Ahmedabad (formerly known as GIHED), has organised the 17th edition of GIHED Property Show, the biggest property show of Gujarat, at Ganesh Grounds in Ahmedabad from January 6 to 8.

The show features over 250 residential, commercial, warehouse, weekend villas, and plotting projects from different parts of Ahmedabad by leading developers.

Tejas Joshi, President of CREDAI Ahmedabad, said that the 17th GIHED Property Show is a one-stop shop to get detailed information about projects across segments and will give buyers and investors an opportunity to buy property in a hassle-free manner. Financial institutions are also taking part in the property show.

“Ahmedabad is the largest city and economic hub of Gujarat. The city has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years as people from around the country have made Ahmedabad their home due to livelihood opportunities. Despite the rise in raw material prices since the Covid pandemic, property prices in Ahmedabad have not increased by much. Property prices in Ahmedabad are significantly lower and the most reasonable among the metros and large cities,” he said.

The growth of GIFT City, pharma park, logistics park, and other large projects are expected to give a big boost to the realty sector in Ahmedabad. Moreover, Information Technology (IT) parks are expected to come up in the city due to the implementation of the IT Policy. Demand for the housing segment is growing by 10-15% a year as more people in the age group of 25-45 are buying homes. Moreover, Ahmedabad is also the preferred place to buy property for Gujaratis living in other states and even overseas. Ahmedabad is witnessing fast growth and development in the housing segment across categories.

The GIHED Property Show has created a distinct identity for itself in Ahmedabad attracting thousands of visitors from Ahmedabad and nearby areas. A large number of NRIs and NRGs, who are visiting Ahmedabad, are also expected to visit the property show.

The property show will take place from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Ganesh Grounds, Thaltej.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor