Gifts with a Heart and A Soul, sealed with the Promise of a Great Future!

BBCM holds the master key to ’em all

December 24: ‘Tis the season to be merry. ‘Tis also the season that is all about the joy of giving, and it’s the biggest gifting season of the year. Amongst all gifts, bright and beautiful, the most meaningful ones are the ones with a heart and a soul. It’s about gifting where it matters the most, and gifts like a rewarding career path for future generations that’d let their families prosper are the best gifts ever.

Keeping the Christmas spirit alive, The British Columbia College of Management – BCCM has been creating awareness on Hospitality Education, which is a ‘foot in the door’ for a plethora of hospitality jobs in India and abroad. The institute has been conducting several seminars and online panel discussions that instil hopes and dreams in future generations. These interactions have been represented by industry leaders, representatives from the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Development Council and senior faculty members from BCCM.

The institute has further made special efforts to contact schools in the region and has been taking the Grade 12 students through the opportunities unfolding in the Hospitality space in the country and internationally. All students attending the program receive special handouts explaining the benefits of the unique courses offered, which can be further shared with their parents and guardians. So far, the institute has reached out to more than 4,000 students in various schools in the Delhi /NCR region and will be connecting with approximately 10,000 students by the end of January 2023.

Post the board examinations, the institute will follow up with each end every student on this contact program and their parents through mail and voice calls to nudge them towards attaining their dreams. Interested students at this stage will then be given further details on the admission process and assisted accordingly. Through this initiative, BCCM also offers scholarships to very deserving students.

Additionally, through its Mentoring Club, BCCM handholds students and has the perfect solutions to the issues and doubts about the industry that the parents might have, as it wants to make the process of selecting Hospitality as a career choice a pleasant and informed experience for the parents, who ultimately, are the decision-makers when it comes to the careers of their children. BCCM approaches Hospitality Education holistically by being there for the students through its expert guidance. The BBCM Mentoring Club connects the experts in the industry to the novices, letting them unearth an unexplored world of opportunities.

British Columbia College of Management, in collaboration with leading Hotel brands, accredited foreign institutes and an A-grade UGC approved University, offers 3-year Hospitality management courses which have been specially designed in alignment with the National Education Policy, that aims at internationalisation of education and skill-based programs for better job opportunities.

The institute offers its students an option to study abroad in the 2nd and 3rd year and get an advanced diploma or a degree certification from a Canadian University. After the completion of their advanced diploma, students will get a three-year work permit followed by an opportunity to get a Permanent Residence (PR) in Canada. BCCM assures its students of 100 per cent placement, both in India and abroad.

It doesn’t stop at giving dreams, it’s important to nurture these and help the students reach their dream destination, and BCCM has just been doing that.

To know more about this initiative, visit https://bccm.in/. For the BCCM team to visit your school, or for an exclusive online session, call on +91 9205161444, WhatsApp on +91 9205161555 or drop an email at info@bccm.in.

