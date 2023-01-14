Gifting Them The Power To Dream & Excel

New Delhi (India), January 13: “I believe in the power of the youth. The India growth story relies on its children and youth becoming responsible and contributing members of society and we at Yuva Unstoppable are committed to providing opportunities for this generous resource to showcase maximum impact and results for the nation. Our investment in their future will reap results for our future in this country” – Amitabh Shah – Founder, Yuva Unstoppable

Although education is classified as a primary need and right, it remains a distant dream for many children in India who either don’t have access or the means to fulfill their educational aspirations. As India’s youth number base widens, we need to be aware of the effects of educational disadvantages and disruptions faced by poor students due to lack of economic stability and security.

A certified Chartered Accountant by profession, 23-year old Anjali Prajapati from Ahmedabad, Gujarat proudly speaks of her occupation at a reputed CA firm, her first solo trip to Bengaluru and her personal growth into a confident adult ready to take on any challenge. As a proud recipient of the Yuva Unstoppable scholarship scheme for children from marginalized backgrounds with excellent academic performance, Anjali today is a contributing member to her family. Her journey from a modest background to today shouldering the responsibility of the home is both encouraging and inspring.

Anjali hails from a hardworking family of 5 whose annual income is lower than INR 2,00,000/. In spite of limited financial resources, the family realized the true value of education and encouraged their children to excel in their academics. After securing a 90% in her Standard XII, Anjali was encouraged by her High School Principal and neighbour to pursue Commerce with the ultimate aim to become a Chartered Accountant. Although financial constraints were there, Anjali pursued her dream by approaching Yuva Unstoppable for an education scholarship.

According to Amitabh Shah, the Yuva Unstoppable Scholarship Scheme is for needy, deserving and meritorious students, who only need an opportunity to excel. Their hard-work and determination can be given wings to make them fly. The 4-year scheme provides for the education fees of the children given directly to the Institute based on their academic performance over the scholarship period.

“Through our engagement with vulnerable communities Yuva Unstoppable felt the need to address this gap of providing assistance towards helping students realize their true potential. A holistic scholarship program that not only addresses the students financial constraints but also concentrates on their overall exposure and development was designed” – Amitabh Shah – Founder, Yuva Unstoppable.

After going through a rigorous selection process which included a personal interview and a home visit, Anjali secured a scholarship from Yuva Unstoppable and embarked upon this journey that the program envisions for its students. The scheme not only provides for financial support but also concentrates on their overall development by facilitating mentorship sessions, counselling sessions, peer networking engagement opportunities and expert’s leadership lectures.

“At Yuva Unstoppable, we want to provide our scholars with every opportunity to grow and prosper as individuals. We see great value add in them being exposed to mentoring sessions with experts who become inspiring figures and future guides” Amitabh Shah.

One highlight of the scholarship program for Anjali was the opportunity she got from Yuva Unstoppable to interact with cricket legend Irfan Pathan. She says, “It was motivating to hear his story of hard-work, grit and determination to pursue something against all odds. It makes you realise your own challenges can be overcome”.

Today, Anjali earns an annual income of INR 8,40,000/- contributing to her home, herself and the country. She wants to send a message out there to all the young girls who aspire to achieve success, that self-belief and a little guidance and support from institutions such as Yuva Unstoppable will make them indeed UNSTOPABBLE!

Yuva Unstoppable is an India & US registered leading NGO founded in 2006 by a group of zealous individuals led by Amitabh Shah with a mission to empower children and youth through various initiatives. Through its grassroot-level programs Yuva Unstoppable today has emerged as one of the leading NGOs in India with initiatives towards education, infrastructure upgradation and health & hygiene.

To know more about Yuva Unstoppable & its scholarship program visit www.yuvaunstoppable.org

