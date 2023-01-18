GFSTIIA Announces its GFSTIIA Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Globe Awards 2023 for 25th Feb’ 2023 at Bangalore, India

New Delhi (India), January 16: Bangalore is going to host the 3rd Edition of GFSTIIA Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Globe Awards 2023 on 25th February 2023 at Hotel Holiday Inn, Racecourse, Bengaluru, India. The President of Global Forum for Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Affairs (GFSTIIA) – Mr Ashish Vats, has announced this during an Impressive 2nd Edition of GFSTIIA MSME Globe Awards 2022 & Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave held at Hotel The Park, New Delhi last month on 10th December 2022.

3rd Edition- GFSTIIA Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industries Globe Awards 2023 is the flagship Conference & Award, which will bring people from Significant sectors to narrow the gap and help the Industry to collaborate & provide the best to society. The Conference/Business Summit will provide excellent networking opportunities for those looking to start and grow their business. It will bring together World leading Businesses; Global thought Leaders from all fields of Science, Technologies, Infrastructure, Industrial and Service Sectors, Business Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Members of Government Organizations and non-Govt. Organizations, CEOs/CXOs, and Investment and Promotion agencies from all sectors of the Business Ecosystem to connect, Learn and share best practices in this Networking Forum. The Awards will represent all sectors of Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industries etc. This Conference and Awards shall be a display of National & International Technologies, associated Industries & Infrastructure, Scientific development and leaders.

The Chief Guest for the Conference & Awards shall be Famous Film Celebrity- Sudha Chandran, an Indian Film Actress, National Film Award winner and an Inspirational Personality and role model for Many, along with Ministers, Scientists, renowned personalities etc.

Global Forum for Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Affairs (GFSTIIA) is a rapidly growing International forum for developing & building a sustainable global platform that enables Asian & Indian Infrastructure & Manufacturing Companies/Corporates/ Industries/Technologies/ Science/ MSMEs to compete at the international level.

GFSTIIA support establishing plans, setup startups, and promoting Asian & Indian Infrastructure & Manufacturing Companies/Corporates/ Industries/Technologies/ Science/ MSMEs/SMEs, creating a mechanism to compete and acting as a catalyst.

GFSTIIA work towards creating a conducive environment for India & International business to compete globally.

GFSTIIA represent and supports the Asian & Indian industries to the Globe for #investmentinIndia.

To support Asian & Indian Infrastructure & Manufacturing Companies/Corporates/ Industries/Technologies/ Science/ MSMEs/SMEs, Entrepreneurs, Start-ups & Scientific Research for successful business ventures, and Networking with buyers/sellers.

To Promote and Protect the interest of trade commerce, Industries and manufacturers of India and Foreign Investors.

To take up the Industrial issues with Government to consider and discuss points connected with or affecting such trade, commerce, industries and manufactures of India/Globe.

To support Scientific Development & Research in all fields.

What GFSTIIA do:

GFSTIIA is Connecting the World’s Businesses to the Global Economy, Promoting Indian Industries & Connecting to the World Economy To make the World Realise the Potential of India #Investinindia.

What GFSTIIA Offer:

GFSTIIA is creating the world’s largest and most cohesive community that promotes Asian& Indian Infrastructure & Manufacturing Companies/Corporates/ Industries/Technologies/ Science/ MSMEs/SMEs in the world, including UN agencies, national and international organizations, local government bodies, regional authorities, industry associations, SME promotion agencies, financial institutions, research institutes, banks, civil societies to achieve sustainable Development of SMEs

