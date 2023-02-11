e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusGateway Nashik hosts the Zinng Wine Festival

Gateway Nashik hosts the Zinng Wine Festival

PURNIMA SHARMAUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

ZINNG wine festival at Gateway Nashik

New Delhi (India), February 10: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate with your loved one than at a wine festival? Immerse yourself in the world of wine and indulge in a variety of flavours and aromas.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or just starting your wine journey, the Zinng wine festival has something for everyone. With over 100 wines to taste, you’ll be able to discover new favourites and indulge in old classics. Our festival features wines from some of the best wineries, each offering a unique and memorable experience.

And what’s a wine festival without some delicious food? The festival features a wide variety of food options to pair with your wine. From gourmet cheese platters to artisanal chocolates, you’ll find the perfect food to complement each wine.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember and join us for a romantic and unforgettable evening. Live bands, kids’ area, grape stomping, and much more Get your tickets now and raise a glass to love and wine.

See you on 11/12 February 2023 at THE GATEWAY HOTEL.

Cheers!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Here's the best way to get your home loan approved

Here's the best way to get your home loan approved

Upcoming 2023 Movies and Shows With Monsters

Upcoming 2023 Movies and Shows With Monsters

Dr. Diva Kant Misra brings sight back to an elderly vendor, thanks to a viral video.

Dr. Diva Kant Misra brings sight back to an elderly vendor, thanks to a viral video.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Anubha Dawar dolls up actress Urvashi Rautela

Celebrity Makeup Artist Anubha Dawar dolls up actress Urvashi Rautela

iBOMMA - Is iBOMMA Safe for Watching and Downloading Movies?

iBOMMA - Is iBOMMA Safe for Watching and Downloading Movies?