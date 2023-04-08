Ganga New Town Carnival Draws Over 3,000 Attendees for a Fun-Filled Free Market

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Goel Ganga Developments hosted the Ganga New Town Flea Carnival, which brought together residents, vendors, and community members for a day of fun and entertainment.

The carnival took place at the Ganga New Town residential complex in Dhanori, Pune, and featured a wide variety of activities and attractions for people of all ages. Attendees were able to browse and purchase goods from local vendors, sample delicious food and drinks, and enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day.The free market gathering brought together existing customers of A and B towers, as well as other community members, for two days of entertainment, food, and shopping.

The event was held in celebration of Phase 1 of the township project, which has already been delivered and is home to several families. Phase 2 is currently underway, with two towers – B and C – being constructed. Two more phases are planned for the future. This carnival drew over 3,000 attendees, including many families who are currently living in the township. The carnival featured a free market with local vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more. Attendees also enjoyed food trucks, live music performances, and children’s activities.

One of the highlights of the carnival was the booking of over 100 flats in the Phase 2 towers, with over 500 flats already sold out of a total of around 600-650 flats in Phase 2. The GGD team was pleased to see so much interest in the township project and looks forward to welcoming new families to the community.

“The Ganga New Town Carnival was a great success and we’re thrilled with the turnout,” said Mr Subhash Goel, MD of Goel Ganga Developments. “It was wonderful to see so many of our existing customers come out and enjoy the festivities, as well as new families who are interested in joining our community. We’re proud to be building a project that brings people together and offers a high-quality living experience. The Ganga New Town Flea Carnival was a great success, drawing hundreds of attendees and providing a fun and memorable experience for all. Goel Ganga Developments plans to continue hosting events and activities that promote community engagement and support local businesses in the Pune area”.

In addition to the vendor booths and live entertainment, the carnival also included a range of activities for children, including face painting, balloon twisting, and a bounce house. Attendees were also able to participate in raffles and giveaways throughout the day.

