Ganga New Town Carnival Draws Over 3,000 Attendees for a Fun-Filled Flea Market

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Goel Ganga Developments hosted the Ganga New Town Flea Carnival, which brought together residents and community members for a day of fun and entertainment.

The carnival was held at the Ganga New Town residential complex in Dhanori, Pune, and it included a broad range of activities, music, food, games, and shopping for people of all ages. Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed the live music and amusement, dancing and delectable food. The flea market brought together the A, and Band C towers’ residents and clients, along with other residents of the Dhanori community, for a day of entertainment, food, and music. Aside from vendor stalls and live entertainment, the funfair featured a variety of activities for children, such as face painting, balloon twisting, and a bouncy house. Throughout the day, attendees could also engage in raffles and gifts.

With a happy community of residents already residing in Phase I, the township of Ganga Newtown is currently constructing Phase II and Phase III, with Phase II nearing completion too. There will be two more stages in the future, making it the largest township of Dhanori with a huge open area of sports zones and amenities spread over the project, housing more than 15000 families.

There was a huge surge in sales in the month of March with all the attractive offers, having booked more than 100 apartments. The Goel Ganga team is excited to welcome new families into the neighbourhood and overwhelmed by the response received for the project Ganga Newtown.

“The Ganga New Town Carnival was a huge success, and we’re overjoyed with the turnout and response,” Ms. Goel, Director of Goel Ganga Developments, said. “It was wonderful to see so many of our existing customers, as well as new families who are interested in joining our community, come out and enjoy the festivities.” We’re excited to be working on an initiative that will bring people together while also providing a high-quality living experience. The Ganga New Town Flea Carnival was a huge success, attracting thousands of people and giving everyone with an enjoyable and unforgettable experience. Goel Ganga Developments intends to continue organizing more such events and activities to celebrate festivals that encourage community involvement and support local businesses.”

