Gandharv Dewan Celebrates The Success of Gulmohar, Next Up Is a YRF Show!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: After a lot of hype and excitement, Gandharv Dewan is now enjoying the success of ‘Gulmohar’, which was released on Disney + Hotstar on 3rd March. The movie has contributed to Gandharv Dewan’s journey as a promising talent who is striving to establish his own unique identity as an actor. Gandharv, for his character

‘Irfan’ has gained recognition and credibility, which will potentially opened up new opportunities for him to showcase his talents and versatility as an actor.

Gandharv is grateful that people have appreciated him way more than he had perceived it. In a recent conversation, Gandharv revealed that the most exciting part about his character, apart from the name of ‘Irfan’, is his swagger and positive outlook towards life. Particularly excited about the opportunity to work with a phenomenal ensemble cast like Sharmila Ji, Manoj Bajpayee sir, Suraj Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shanti, Kaveri, Chandan and others; the movie seems to be pivoting Gandharv’s career in the right I direction I.

Expressing his happiness about the success of the movie, Gandharv says, “The response to the film is very heartwarming. My phone’s been ringing with calls from extended family and friends both outside and from the fraternity. They’ve been saying you might have done bigger roles in terms of length but you’ve never been part of a better film than this. So sabko film bohot pasand arahi hai you know people like Anupama Chopra have reviewed it so well, Ormax media has come up with the statistics that 6.5 Million people have already seen the film, which is great! To be a part of a film which is seen and loved by so many people is really really special for me and I’ve been getting alot of calls and appreciation for Irfan. They keep telling me that Irfan is a character that is very intriguing_ and you want to know more about. I’m glad that everyone’s hard work is paying off and getting appreciation from people like Mira Nair, Boman Irani Sir, Kapil Sharma, Ravish Kumar, Rasika duggal, Ma’am, Jaideep Ahlawat Sir post screenings was unreal, these are artists, who I adore and I’m a fan of their work. As an actor we face a lot of rejections and every win means a lot, and Gulmohar is one big win for the entire team.”

The next big leap for Gandharv is a YRF show called The Railway Men. It’s directed by Shiv Rawail. It’s based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It’s YRF’s first big web show. And then Gandharv is doing a film called Mein Ladega, where he is playing a Sardar boxer and it is directed by Gaurav Rana.

