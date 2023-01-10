G Square Epitome launches its 2nd Plot Project, G Square Epitome Integrated City on Vijayawada Highway!

G Square Epitome Integrated City on Vijayawada Highway!

India, 9th January 2023: G Square Epitome has launched yet another prestigious project “G Square Epitome Integrated City”. Fully Approved by HMDA and RERA, G Square Epitome Integrated City is located on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway which is also referred as the “Next Gachibowli” by several real estate analysts. This project is spread across 1242 acres with Phase 1 of the plot project covering 368 acres of Premium Villa plots ranging from 267 – 533 Sq yards and 140+ world-class amenities.

All the buyers of this project will have access to Hyderabad’s largest Clubhouse (5.65 acres) equipped with various lifestyle and entertainment facilities. G Square Epitome Integrated City is a highly secured zone with 24/7 CCTV surveillance. The project has various integrated infrastructure such as 100-acre Golf Course, 40-acre Luxury Resort, Wellness Center, Sports Academy, School, College and much more.

Mr. Eshwar N, CEO – GSquare Housing at the launch of G Square Epitome Integrated City said, “We recently launched our First Project G Square Eden Garden at BN Reddy Nagar and the response has been phenomenal. We are committed to deliver great projects to our customers in Hyderabad. Today we have launched yet another project called G Square Epitome Integrated City on Vijayawada Highway. This project is a self-sustaining community spread across 1242 acres and comes loaded with various lifestyle features. The eastern corridor is one of the ideal destinations for investment in the Hyderabad real estate segment today. Its indeed the perfect time to own a plot in this region as the appreciation is going to be massive in the next few years, offering great returns for people who invest now.”

The project is everyone’s dream destination which provides the highest standard of living. Located on the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway-65, and nestled between mountains, farmlands, and a sprawling 279-acre natural lake, G Square Epitome Integrated City is one of the largest real estate projects of Hyderabad. The Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway is now developing at a much faster rate and high appreciation is guaranteed along this corridor. Many companies are willing to open their campuses along this corridor and this will contribute to the overall development of the region.

The Eastern corridor will see a never before development with 35,000 new jobs being created as a part of various initiatives. Also, large multinational corporations are showing keen interest in setting up their new campuses here. Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway is all geared up for hosting some of the best companies in IT, Healthcare and Automobile etc. Over 5 IT Parks, Industrial Estates, MSMEs and several Logistical Hubs are in the pipeline to set up base in this busy highway.

Asia’s largest Film Studio “Ramoji Film City” Which is built in 2000 acres is located on this highway, thus adding more value to growth in this corridor. This corridor which is of 247 kms, connects two important cities namely Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Five ports can be reached easily by utilising this highway. An Individual aspiring to build his or her dream home in and around the Vijayawada Highway would have easy access to such places. The environment in this region is worth mentioning. Surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes, this region connects with nature. The Central Government has announced that Vijayawada Highway will soon be expanded into a six-lane road and the work will soon be initiated. Proximity to a six-lane highway would mean an overall increase in the valuation of the property.

