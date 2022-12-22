G Square Eden Garden Sports-themed Luxury Plot Community launched at BN Reddy Nagar

G Square Eden Garden Sports-themed Luxury Plot Community

New Delhi (India), December 22: South India’s largest plot promoter, “G Square Housing”, has launched Hyderabad’s first sports-themed luxury plotted community at BN Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad. G Square Eden Garden is strategically located at BN Reddy Nagar, with a sizable portion earmarked for residential purposes with premium amenities. Spread across 65 acres of land, this is a perfect destination for people who are fond of plotted communities with luxurious facilities. This project is home to 484 premium residential plots, which are fully approved by GHMC and TS RERA. G Square Eden Garden is five minutes drive from the LB Nagar circle, which is the entry point for Vijayawada Highway. BN Reddy Nagar is close to Adibatla, which is now one of the fastest-emerging IT parks in Hyderabad.

G Square Eden Garden has aptly priced villa plots offering access to 100+ world-class amenities with 40+ exclusive sports features for a luxurious, elegant, and active lifestyle. It’s a fully developed community with black-top roads, premium street lights, well-structured underground electricity, a water supply system, finest drainage outlet system, and it comes with 5-year free maintenance.

All the G Square projects are gated community projects that are strategically located with ease of access to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, metros, malls, and other social infrastructure. The ideal location makes it an ideal investment for your dream home in your plot.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing, at the launch of G Square Eden Garden, said, “It gives me immense pleasure and happiness to launch our first new luxury project of G Square Housing in Hyderabad at BN Reddy Nagar. This is one of the fastest developing areas in Hyderabad, with great connectivity. The project offers various luxury features and sports amenities for customers to lead a premium and active lifestyle. This is a great opportunity for people who want to invest in a plot and build their dream home within the city. Hyderabad has seen phenomenal growth post-lockdown due to the policies of the Government of Telangana. I feel this new plot project will open a new dimension for home buyers and real estate investors in the city.”

For more details, visit – http://www.gsquarehousing.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor