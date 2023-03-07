From Student Leader to Political Trailblazer: The Rise of Dr. Surendra Singh in Bikaner

New Delhi (India), March 4: Dr. Surendra Singh is a well-known political leader as well as a social worker. His works are mainly based in Bikaner, Rajasthan. With a motive to make India a superpower, he is playing his role in the best possible way. When asked about his most important aspirations as a leader, he said, “The whole world is in the 21st century. India is also walking in pace with the development around the world because of the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, there is a division of class in India which can be easily pointed out. While one society is very progressive and has achieved all luxuries, the other is very poor and backward in multiple dimensions. These deprived, exploited, overlooked, weaker and backward classes are my main focus. I want to bring them forward and connect them with the mainstream development.”

He quoted Gandhi’s vision of society. He envisages a society in which economic progress and social justice would go hand in hand. Gandhi’s social and economic philosophy, the result of a synthesis between the needs and aspirations of the individuals and of society, was Sarvodaya-the rise and well-being of all through cooperation, not competition. This is the major idea that is being followed by Dr. Surendra Singh as well.

When asked about his inspiration, Dr. Singh mentioned the names of other legendary leaders of India such as Din Dayal Upadhyay, Ram Manohar Lohiya, JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Bhairon singh shekhawat and many more. He has read their ideas of socialism, society, moral duties, and nationalism and is trying to shape his own ideas that encompass all such ideas.

INITIAL DAYS AS LEADER

Dr. Surendra Singh was a member of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad even during his early student days. His interest in politics led him to participate in many elections fought at the college level. Not to mention, he successfully won many of them and was the leader of the student union for many years.

One of the major events of his early political days was the Hunger Strike kept by him. Bikaner University was promised to be set up by the central government, but later on, it was postponed. Dr. Surendra Singh went on a hunger strike in 2003 for straight 5 days. Huge support from other local people and politicians forced the government to re-initiate the proposed university again, and Mr. Radhe Shyam Ganganagar, a prominent leader himself, came to end this strike. Today, Bikaner has this multidisciplinary university because of his efforts.

Dr. Surendra Singh has raised his voice against paper leaks and fake recruitment during the Congress government in Rajasthan, demonstrating strength. He appealed to everyone from the chairman of RPSC to the Governor against the fake recruitment that took place during the RPSC 2018 recruitment exam and demanded a CBI investigation into the entire scam. Dr. Surendra Singh emerged as a strong leader in Bikaner with strong public support. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree and later obtained a Ph.D. in Gandhi politics through social reform from Jain Vishwa Bharati Ladnun, along with a Master’s degree in Social Work. Dr. Singh is always aware of contemporary issues and speaks out on issues related to public affairs, writes on political and social issues, and protests. His articles on political and social issues continue to be published in the country’s prestigious newspapers and magazines.

WORKS & ACHIEVEMENTS

On the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Surendra Singh, along with other party members, traveled and visited 150 villages of Bikaner for more than one month. He understood the needs of the local public and tried to resolve their issues in his capacity.

During Corona, his initiative “SANJHA CHULHA” helped many deprived sections to get basic needs. He distributed food and daily essentials to a wider section in need. He even visited hospitals during the peak months of COVID-19. Inspection of hospitals and beds were done by himself. “Public Audit” was done to check the readiness of hospitals in treating the patients with severe symptoms. For his marvelous work, he was called and applauded by the then CM Vasundhara Raje. She also advised him to take all necessary precautions. After this, many big leaders also called him for his extraordinary service at a much-needed time.

