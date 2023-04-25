From Goa to the world stage: Sudesh Salgaonkar’s Rise to dance stardom

New Delhi (India), April 25: Mr. Sudesh Subhash Salgaonkar, from the beautiful state of Goa, has been making waves in the field of dance, theatre, and music for over two decades. His passion for the art of dance choreography has not gone unnoticed, as he has received numerous awards and recognitions for his outstanding contributions.

One of his most noteworthy achievements was being crowned as the Best Dance Choreographer- GOA at the International Glory Award (IGA) 2019, where he was presented with the award by none other than the iconic Bollywood diva, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene. Mr. Salgaonkar’s talent and skill have also earned him a Special Honor Award and Best Choreography Award from former Prime Minister of Nepal, Hon. Shri Madhav Kumar, in the presence of Shri. Balwinder Singh, President of Dance Sports Council of India.

Mr. Salgaonkar’s affiliation with Group Nirbhay Bhav and the Kala Academy has allowed him to perform in numerous productions all over India. He graduated from the esteemed Goa College of Music and is a certified choreographer, having done choreography for the state as well as national-level dance competitions.

As the only Goan to represent Team Goa six times for All India Dance Competitions, Mr. Salgaonkar has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He won 1st Place in the All India Dance Competition held in 2017 at Nagpur, India, and 1st Place in the All India Open Dance Championship held in 2018 at Ratnagiri, India. He is also the only Goan to win a Gold Medal at the National Dance Championship held in Jammu & Kashmir on 5th Jan 2019.

Mr. Salgaonkar’s talent has taken him beyond Indian borders as he represented Team India at the Indo-Asian International Championship held in Nepal on 19 June 2019. He has qualified for the World Dance Championship to be held in 2020, and he is the only Goan to get International Affiliation for Dance from the Dance Sports Council for the state of Goa.

Apart from his achievements in the world of dance, Mr. Salgaonkar has also been recognized in other fields. He was honored with the Guvurvarya Award 2022 at the Bharat Nrutya Mahotsav by ANASS Inia on 20/05/2022. He was selected as an official selection at the NKFA Bangkok International Film Festival 2022 as a celebrity dance choreographer.

In 2022, Mr. Salgaonkar secured the 3rd rank in the All India Judgement Panel Examination conducted by the Performing Arts Association of India. He was selected as an International jury member representing India at the 2nd Mount Everest International Dance Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Mr. Salgaonkar has also done the Event Opening choreography for Sadhguru’s visit to Goa for the Save Soil Campaign. He was awarded the GEC Award 2021 at the 4th Giving Economy Changemakers Summit by Crowdera, and he received a special appreciation letter from Mamta Banerjee, the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, dated 19/10/2021.

In addition, Mr. Salgaonkar was selected as a jury member at the National Dance Sport Championship 2021 at Lovely Professional University Jalandhar, Punjab, organized by the Dance Sports Council of India. He was also awarded the Pride of India Icon Award 2021 by Opita and Fimora Media Network, Andheri Mumbai.

Mr. Sudesh Subhash Salgaonkar’s passion and dedication to the art of dance have earned him numerous accolades and recognitions over the years. He has not only made a mark in the Indian dance scene but has also represented the country on the international stage. His achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring dancers and choreographers alike. With his exceptional talent and hard work, Mr. Salgaonkar has truly made Goa proud.

Mr. Sudesh Salgaonkar’s achievements in the field of dance choreography are truly remarkable, and he has made his state and country proud with his talent and dedication.

